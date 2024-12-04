2NE1 to return to SBS Gayo Daejeon stage after 10 years on December 25; Report

Will 2NE1 perform at the upcoming 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon? According to a recent report, they are gearing up to return to the stage after 10 years. The legendary girl group last performed at the festival back in 2014, 2 years before the announced disbandment. Following the recent report, fans are now eagerly waiting to witness another captivating performance by the quartet.

On December 4, a Korean media outlet reported that 2NE1 will perform at the upcoming 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon, which is scheduled to take place this Christmas. Although it is yet to be announced publicly, excitement runs high as this will mark the group's return to the stage after 10 years.

The group last appeared on the stage back in 2014. The members are known for gifting fans electrifying performances, not only as a group but individually as well. As a 2nd generation trailblazer group, 2NE1 boast many years of experience as performers and artists, so the news of their SBS Gayo Daejeon appearance is already brewing excitement.

Meanwhile, the event will take place on December 25, 2024, at the INSPIRE Arena in Seoul.

After many years, the legendary girl group returned to activities. This year marks 2NE1's 15th debut anniversary and on this occasion, they announced WELCOME BACK tour across many countries in Asia.

On October 4, they commenced the tour with the first concert in Seoul. The response was overwhelming with thousands of fans and fellow artists attending just to see their magic on-stage once again. Most of their YG labelmates like BIGBANG's G-Dragon, BLACKPINK's Jennie, BABYMONSTER, and even the founder Yang Hyun Suk attended their Seoul concert.

So far, the group has visited Manila, Jakarta, and Kobe in Japan. Next, on December 8, 2NE1 is set to fly to Hong Kong, then Tokyo, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, and more.

Back in 2009, 2NE1 made their debut with four members CL, Bom, Minzy, and Dara. They were one of the very first girl groups that introduced the electropop genre in the K-pop industry. From I AM THE BEST to UGLY, each of their songs boasts their legendary career.

