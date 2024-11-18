2NE1’s Park Bom exits Manila concert midway due to poor health; fails to return despite emergency medical aid

Park Bom had to leave 2NE1’s Manila concert mid-way after facing sudden health-related issues. She received emergency medical attention on the site but was still unable to return to complete the performance. Fans have been worried about her health status. Following the unexpected situation, YG Entertainment released an official statement.

On November 16 and 17, 2NE1, who is currently on their WELCOME BACK tour, had concerts in Manila, Philippines. During the second day stage, Park Bom had a sudden medical emergency and she left mid-way to receive aid. However, fans couldn’t spot her on the stage again. Later, YG Entertainment confirmed that despite receiving emergency medical attention on the site, she was unable to return to the performance.

Fans have been worried for the 2NE1 member as she has been grappling with health-related issues for a long time now. Following her abrupt departure from the Manila concert, YG Entertainment issued an official statement, explaining the situation.

“We are deeply sorry to let you know that Park Bom of 2NE1 was unable to complete her performance due to health-related issues at the “2024 2NE1 CONCERT [WELCOME BACK IN MANILA. Despite receiving emergency medical attention on-site, her condition did not improve, and unfortunately, she was unable to return to the stage,” the agency wrote.

Advertisement

However, on the night of November 16, a similar situation occurred, further sparking fans’ worries. Many, who attended the Manila concert’s first day noticed that Bom was absent from a few performances but then she returned.

After the situation unraveled on November 17, CL explained to the crowd that Park Bom had been feeling under the weather since the previous day. She urged fans to give her some space as she wanted to prioritize her fellow bandmate’s health before anything else.

2 years back, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder) which led her to gain weight, which caused additional health issues. Fans now hope she will be able to return to good health soon. Meanwhile, Park Bom is currently on an Asia tour with the remaining 2NE1 members. The group will be visiting Jakarta next.

ALSO READ: Lee Jin Wook and Hyeri are in talks to lead upcoming legal drama Esquire; to start filming in March 2025