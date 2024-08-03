2PM’s Lee Junho acquires 12.8 million USD commercial building in Gangnam area of Seoul; Report

2PM’s Lee Junho has recently acquired a building on Apgujeong Rodeo Street, valued at around 12.8 million US dollars. Known for his successful transition from idol to actor, Lee Junho is one of the most prominent figures in the industry.

According to real estate insiders on August 1, Lee Junho acquired a commercial building in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul on March 12 for 17.5 billion won (approximately 12.8 million USD). The building, which features a basement and four upper floors, has a total floor area of 830.8 square meters. It currently hosts a variety of businesses, including offices, a brunch cafe, a nail salon, and a ballet academy.

The building also comes with a security deposit of 200 million won (about 146,396 USD) and a monthly rent of 20 million won (around 14,638 USD). It is managed by Shinhan Asset Trust Company and is situated just a 5-minute walk from Apgujeong Rodeo Station. This prime location ensures high foot traffic throughout the weekdays as well as weekends.

Park Ji Eun, manager at Building Lab Real Estate Agency, added that the area is anticipated to experience substantial growth due to the ongoing redevelopment of apartments in Apgujeong-dong. Notably, the building was previously owned by the late actress Kang Soo Yeon, who purchased it for 8 billion won (approximately 5.9 million USD) in 2017. She passed away from a brain hemorrhage in May 2022.

Lee Junho is a renowned South Korean singer and actor, best known as a member of the iconic boy band 2PM, which includes other notable idol-turned-actors like Ok Taecyeon and Chansung. Junho made his acting debut in the 2013 film Cold Eyes and has since starred in several prominent television series.

The iconic boy band 2PM consists of six members: Jun. K (formerly Junsu), Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Lee Junho, and Chansung. The group was originally a seven-member ensemble, but Jaebeom, now known as Jay Park, left in 2009.

In 2006, Lee Junho first garnered public attention by winning the competition show *Superstar Survival*. The show began with twelve teenage contestants, who were gradually eliminated until only three remained, following a format similar to the reality show Survivor.

Junho emerged victorious out of 6,500 competitors and subsequently signed a contract with JYP Entertainment. Future 2PM bandmates Taecyeon and Chansung also participated in the contest. In 2023, Junho took on the lead role in the romantic-comedy drama King the Land, starring alongside Girls' Generation's YoonA.

King the Land follows the story of Gu Won (Lee Junho), the heir to The King Group, a prestigious luxury hotel conglomerate entangled in an inheritance battle. The series also features Cheon Sa-rang, a cheerful hotelier who maintains a constant smile—until she crosses paths with Gu Won.

