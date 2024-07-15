Top 7 Korean dramas about food to feast your eyes: Mr. Queen, Wok of Love, and more

Whether it's bringing characters closer together or setting the stage, food, restaurants, and cooking are integral to many K-dramas. Late-night binge-watching inevitably leads to stomachs growling. The abundance of food-centric K-dramas reflects a cultural love for eating and socializing, with some focusing on food as a side plot and others entirely focused on this theme.

Top 7 mouth-watering Korean dramas about food to check out

1. Mr. Queen

Cast: Shin Hye Sun, Kim Jung Hyun, Na In Woo and Choi Jin Hyuk

IMDB Rating: 8.6

Release year: 2020

Genre: Romance, Saeguk, comedy, drama

Jang Bong Hwa (Choi Jin Hyuk), a head chef, finds himself mysteriously transported back in time following a near-death accident. He awakens in the body of Kim So Yong (Shin Hye Sun), a queen in Korea.

Bong Hwa's bold personality clashes humorously with the palace's strict norms and expectations. While the mystery of how he ended up in So Yong's body and the quest to return to his own are central to Mr. Queen, cooking also plays a significant role. Bong Hwa's culinary skills shine when he takes over as the palace chef, preparing delicious food even in the Joseon era.

2. Wok of Love

Cast: Lee Junho, Jang Hyuk, Jung Ryeo Won

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Release year: 2018

Genre: Romance, comedy, drama

Seo Poong (Lee Junho) is a skilled chef who loses his prestigious job at a hotel and finds himself at a struggling Chinese restaurant across the street. Despite the restaurant's dire financial situation and lack of customers, Seo Poong takes on the challenge of revitalizing it.

He is hired by Doo Chil Seong (Jang Hyuk) and assumes the role of manager. Along the way, he recruits Dan Sae Woo (Jung Ryeo Won) as a server, and their professional relationship soon blossoms into romance. This complicates matters for Chil Seong, who harbors his own feelings for Sae Woo. Together, the three navigate the complexities of love and ambition as they strive to make the restaurant thrive.

Wok of Love is truly a joy to watch for multiple reasons. With Lee Junho and Jung Ryeo Won as the lead actors, the series shines with their chemistry. Adding to the charm is the delightful bromance between Jang Hyuk and Lee Junho, stealing scenes effortlessly together. When such a talented cast is immersed in a storyline revolving around Korean food and cooking, it's a winning combination.

3. Let’s Eat series

Cast: Lee Soo Kyung, Yoon Doo Joon, Shim Hyung Tak and Yoon So Hee

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Release year: 2013

Genre: Romance, comedy

As the title suggests, Let's Eat revolves around the simple pleasure of characters enjoying their meals. The series spans three parts, with the first installment focusing on Lee Soo Kyung (played by Lee Soo Kyung), a single woman who lives alone and shares a passion for gourmet food—a storyline that many can relate to!

This series is a clear favorite because it features different characters savoring their favorite Korean dishes. Each part delves into various storylines, all centered around Goo Dae Young, portrayed by Yoon Doo Joon. From the highs of falling in love to the lows of heartbreak and the hope of new beginnings, the entire series promises an emotional rollercoaster ride right up to the finale.

4. Chocolate

Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Yoo Teo, Jang Seung Jo and Ha Ji Won

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Release year: 2020

Genre: Romance, drama

Starring Yoon Kye Sang as Lee Kang and Ha Ji Won as Moon Cha Young, Chocolate tells the story of childhood friends who are separated by tragic events, only to reunite as adults. Lee Kang achieves success as a brain surgeon, while Moon Cha Young pursues her passion as a chef. When they meet again, Cha Young recognizes Kang instantly, but he struggles to remember her, leading to a painful and awkward situation for her.

If you're looking for a K-drama that deeply resonates with your heart and soul, Chocolate is a must-watch. The series beautifully portrays the journey of the main characters as they confront and overcome past traumas. Alongside this compelling storyline, Ha Ji Won's character crafts mouthwatering meals that add a flavorful dimension to the series. Prepare to satisfy your taste buds and heal your heart with this series!

5. Link: Eat Love Kill

Cast: Moon Ga Young, Yeo Jin Goo

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Release year: 2022

Genre: Fantasy, romance, thriller, mystery, comedy, drama

Packed with mystery, romance, and comedy, Link: Eat Love Kill captivated viewers from start to finish. The drama explores the unique connection between executive chef Eun Gye Hoon (Yeo Jin Goo) and his employee Noh Da Hyun (Moon Ga Young).

Gye Hoon experiences all of Da Hyun's emotions, from happiness to sadness to fear, creating a strange bond between them which he shares with his missing twin. However, their connection takes a darker turn as they become entangled in sinister events involving kidnapping and murder.

In the series, Eun Gye Hoon is a talented chef who returns to his hometown to open a new restaurant leading to new beginnings. As Gye Hoon and Da Hyun bond over food, their hearts grow closer. Da Hyun's passion for food adds a relatable charm, often seen craving Gye Hoon's delicious creations throughout the series.

6. Pasta

Cast: Lee Sun Kyun, Go Hyo Jin, Choi Min and more

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Release year: 2010

Genre: Romance comedy

Pasta, the popular 2010 K-drama, lives up to its title by focusing on the world of pasta. Lee Sun Kyun plays the role of a head chef at a pasta restaurant who initially dismisses Seo Yoo Kyung (Gong Hyo Jin) due to her lack of culinary skills. Their relationship begins on unfriendly terms but evolves into a romantic journey as they work together in the kitchen.

It's impossible to watch this show without craving delicious pasta. Lee Sun Kyun continues to impress with his mastery of pasta-making, a skill he demonstrated during a guest appearance on a variety show. Additionally, viewers get to enjoy Gong Hyo Jin's talent for charming audiences and bringing her character to life, further enhancing the show's appeal.

7. Oh My Ghost

Cast: Park Bo Young, Jo Jung Suk, Kim Seul Gi, Kwak Si Yang and more

IMDB Rating: 8.0

Release year: 2015

Genre: Romance, comedy, horror, fantasy

Oh My Ghost centers around Na Bong Sun (Park Bo Young), a shy girl working at a restaurant where she frequently clashes with the head chef. She also possesses the ability to see ghosts, inherited from her grandmother. Everything changes when she unexpectedly becomes possessed by the ghost of Shin Soon Ae (Kim Seul Gi).

This transformation completely alters Bong Sun's personality, turning her into a wildly confident individual. Her newfound self-assurance catches the eye of her boss, Kang Sun Woo (Jo Jung Suk), adding complexity to the love triangle.

While romance and uncovering the mystery surrounding Shin Soo Ae are central to the series, there are also significant scenes set in the kitchen. Despite the supernatural elements, these restaurant scenes are portrayed fairly accurately, reflecting the realities of the industry.

These Korean dramas about food will surely make your mouth water and give you some good cooking inspiration. One of the greatest benefits of K-dramas that focus on food, aside from the enticing visuals, is the heightened exposure and fascination with East Asian cuisine. Don't forget to have something delicious to snack on while you indulge in this mouthwatering series!

