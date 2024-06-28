2PM's Hwang Chan Sung joins Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi for Bloodhounds season 2

Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi starrer Bloodhounds was renewed for a second season given his popularity worldwide. In new developments, 2PM’s Hwang Chan Sung has joined the cast for Bloodhounds season 2. It has added to the intrigue as to what this new role will hold for the actor.

2PM’s Hwang Chan Sung gets cast in Bloodhounds season 2 starring Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi

On June 28, 2024, it was reported by South Korean media outlet YTN that 2PM's Hwang Chan Sung has been confirmed to join Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi for Bloodhounds season 2.

Previously, Rain had joined Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi for season 2. It is interesting to note that What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’s Hwang Chan Sung along with actor and singer Rain will play the villain roles in Bloodhounds season 2. Seeing Hwang Chan Sung in a negative role promises a new turn in the actor’s filmography.

Meanwhile, Bloodhounds season 2 began production a few months ago and is set to begin filming in the second half of 2024.

Bloodhounds is a Netflix original K-drama that premiered on the OTT platform on June 9, 2023. The story follows two boxers Kim Geon Woo (Woo Do Hwan) and Hong Woo Jin (Lee Sang Yi) who get entangled in a dangerous world of money-lending loan sharks to take down an evil loan shark who preys on financially unstable.

Bloodhounds emerged to be wildly popular and was commended for the storyline and action sequences. The K-drama rose to the top of Netflix Global Top TV (Non-English) list by its second week.

Know Hwang Chan Sung

Hwang Chan Sung is a singer, rapper, songwriter, and member of the K-pop boy group 2PM. He marked his acting debut in 2011 by making a small debut in the K-drama Dream High and simultaneously the 2PM member debuted in the Japanese industry with the drama Kaitō Royale as Jack.

Hwang Chan Sung is known for his roles in K-dramas What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, True to Love, So I Married an Anti-Fan, and My Holo Love among others.

Most recently, he appeared as Noh Young Min in the MBC clack comedy K-drama Bitter Sweet Hell.

