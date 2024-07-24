Thai supermodel and 2PM’s Nichkhun's sister Cherreen reveals being victim of ex-husband’s domestic abuse; Report

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to domestic violence

2PM’s Nichkhun’s sister Thai supermodel Cherreen has been facing constant threats and harrasments from her ex-husband. She has revealed shocking details of being domestically abused by him during their years of marriage, which ultimately led her to divorce him.

According to reports, with her lawyer, the former supermodel plans to file further complaints with the police against the ex-husband for physical assault and ongoing harassment.

On July 24, the Korean media outlet Herald Corp reported that Cherreen shared shocking stories of being a domestic abuse victim. According to Thaiger, the supermodel has been receiving constant threats and harassment from her ex-husband even after the divorce.

After her personal struggles were brought to the spotlight, she reportedly filed multiple charges against the individual who physically assaulted and intimidated her even during the years of their marriage and afterward.

In a conversation with a Thai media outlet, Cherreen shared that by filing further police reports, she not only seeks justice but also wants to put an end to this ongoing distress.

Though many details about the domestic abuse incidents haven’t been made public, Nichkhun’s sister reportedly showed the bruises she received from her ex-husband including one on her lips.

Cherreen looks forward to receiving proper justice

Cherreen. Who is a renowned face in the Thai entertainment industry married her ex-husband in July 2021. In November of the same year, the former couple welcomed their first child, a daughter.

In October 2023, when she announced her divorce with her ex-husband the news received significant media attention. In particular, the revelation of how she suffered domestic violence sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Thai media think that her decision to involve authorities demonstrates the severity of the matter.

Though she has gotten out of the horrifying marriage, the ongoing harassment is still a huge concern. Through the forthcoming legal process, Cherreen hopes to move forward with a better resolution without living her life in fear.

This shocking situation involving 2PM member Nichkhun’s sister also shed light on the importance of addressing domestic violence and taking the necessary steps to report them despite the abuser’s identity. Fans now await legal outcomes in Cherreen’s favor as the police and court proceed with the investigation.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

