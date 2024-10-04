7 K-drama actors' return to look forward to in October: Hwang In Yeop, Kim Tae Ri and more

Hwang In Yeop, Kim Tae Ri, Nam Yoon Su and many more actors will be returning to the K-drama world this October. Form Family By Choice, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born and more; actors will be returning with a variety of K-dramas. Here are 5 actors who will be making a comeback to K-dramas in October 2024.

Hwang In Yeop in Family By Choice

Hwang In Yeop will be playing the role of the high school student Kim San Ha in Family By Choice. The actor last appeared in Why Her in 2022. Family By Choice revolves around three teenagers who are not related by blood but share a close bond with each other. They have known one another through familial issues, struggles, and traumas. Together, they navigate their school lives and are each other's support systems. The story has been adapted from the 2020 Chinese drama Go Ahead.

Family By Choice will be premiering on October 9.

Kim Tae Ri in Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born

Kim Tae Ri will be taking the lead in Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born. Jeong Nyeon is set immediately after the Korean War in the 1950s. Jeong Nyeong (Kim Tae Ri) and her mother (Moon So Ri) barely make a living in these difficult times. Jeong Nyeong wishes to become an actress in Seoul, but her dreams seem far from being fulfilled. One day, she witnesses a performance by a theatre company led by Director Kang So Bok (Ra Mi Ran).

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is scheduled to premiere on October 12. Kim Tae Ri last appeared in the 2023 hit drama Revenant.

Kim Sung Cheol in Hellbound 2

Kim Sung Cheol replaced Yoo Ah In's role in Hellbound Season 2. The series is scheduled to premiere on October 25. The actor last took the lead in a K-drama 2021 with Our Beloved Summer.

The story is based on the webcomic Hellbound, which was written by Yeon Sang Ho and illustrated by Choi Kyu Seok. Hellbound deals with fantastical superstitions and cults. The world is suddenly plagued by mysterious creatures and a new cult is formed that seems suspicious. Season 2 will pick up from where Season 1 left.

Season 2 will follow the religious factions, the New Truth, the Arrowheads, and Sodo leader Hyejin, who must deal with the consequences of the resurrection of the condemned as they reappear from hell. The fight with the demonic supernatural beings continues.

Nam Yoon Su in Dog Knows Everything

Nam Yoon Su returned to the world of K-dramas after 2 years with Dog Known Everything. The actor last appeared in the 2022 drama Today's Webtoon.

Dog Knows Everything is currently airing. The drama revolves around an actor who falls from grace and goes to an island to find peace from haters and criticism. On the island, he meets a dog named Sophie who used to be a police dog. One day Sophie starts talking like a human.

Jung Chae Yeon in Family By Choice

Jung Chae Yeon will take on the role of Yoon Joo Won in Family By Choice. She becomes the centre of a high school love triangle. The upcoming K-drama centres on a group of individuals who, despite having no blood relation, come together to form a chosen family. Through heartwarming and emotional stories, the drama explores themes of belonging, love, and the idea that a true family is built by choice, not just birth.

Go Soo in Parole Examiner Lee

Go Soo will be returning to acting after 2 years. He had last appeared in the drama Missing: The Other Side Season 2 in 2022. Parole Examiner Lee is about Lee Han Shin, a parole examiner, who combats wealthy individuals exploiting the system, enforcing justice his way. He teams up with Choi Hwa Ran, a private lending legend recovering lost money. Detective An Seo Yun and arrogant chaebol heir Ji Myeong Seob complicate the battle for justice.

Shin Ye Eun in Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born

Shin Ye Eun will be playing Heo Young Seo in Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born. The character is an excellent singer actor and dancer who eventually becomes the rival of the protagonist. The drama is about a young girl from Mokpo in the 1950s, who dreams of becoming a theatre star to escape her harsh reality.

Shin Ye Eun had last appeared in the main role in the 2023 drama The Secret Romantic Guesthouse.

