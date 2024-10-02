Family by Choice highlight trailer: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon and Bae Hyun Sung go through harsh realities of life to reunite again

Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung’s highly anticipated coming-of-age romance K-drama Family by Choice has revealed a special highlight trailer. The trailer gives insight into the harsh realities of life that the lead characters will have to go through to become a family in the true sense.

On October 2, 2024, Family by Choice's highlight trailer begins with Jung Chaeyeon’s Yoon Ju Won announcing that they have to unite their family to Hwang In Yeop’s Kim San Ha, Bae Hyun Sung’s Kang Hae Joon, and their fathers, Yoon Jung Jae (Choi Won Young) and Kim Dae Wook (Choi Moo Sung). She lays down the idea of having an “adopted marriage” to become a true family; other scenes show how they enjoy eating together.

A peek into the past reveals how Kim San Hae and his father moved into the building where Yoon Ju Won and her father lived, and they were later joined by Kang Hae Joon, taken in by Yoon Jung Jae as a foster kid.

It is further revealed that Kim San Ha (Hwang In Yeop) always acts like the oldest, while Kang Hae Joon does it sometimes, and the youngest is Yoon Ju Won, who is always fueled with power. A voice in the back says how they three look alike when they are not blood-related. We also hear San Ha saying to Ju Won, “Only if you are fine, only then me and Hae Joon will be fine,” hinting at their close-knit bond.

While in another scene, Kim San Ha is suddenly left shattered and confused by the return of his mother, who abandoned her. He and Kang Hae Joon fight and later decide to move out of the house, leaving behind Yoon Ju Won. All three live apart as strangers for 10 years, driving a wedge between them.

Watch the Family by Choice highlight trailer here:

After 10 years, Hwang In Yeop’s Kim San Ha and Bae Hyun Sung’s Kang Hae Joon return, but Jung Chaeyeon’s Yoon Ju Won, after being abandoned by them, says that she wants nothing to do with them now.

The following scenes show Kim San Ha confessing his feelings to Yoon Ju Won and Hae Joon asking her to marry, hinting at their romantic feelings for each other.

Family by Choice is set to premiere on JTBC on October 9, 2024, at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST).