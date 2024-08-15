8 years of BTS’ SUGA’s debut mixtape Agust D: Know tracks, commercial performance and more

Eight years ago today, BTS’ SUGA released his debut mixtape, Agust D. The title, a rearrangement of SUGA’s stage name along with a nod to his hometown, marked a significant milestone in his solo career. Let’s dive into the mixtape’s tracks, commercial performance, and more.

Origin and background of Agust D

Before becoming SUGA, the rapper of South Korean boy band BTS, he began writing music lyrics and working with MIDI at 13. By 17, he was working part-time at a recording studio, composing and arranging music. Known as Gloss in the underground rap scene, SUGA joined Big Hit Entertainment as a producer in 2010. He trained there for three years alongside J-Hope and RM before making his debut with BTS in 2013.

To distinguish his solo work from his role as SUGA, he created the alter ego Agust D, a name derived from the initials DT (short for his hometown, Daegu) and SUGA spelled backward. Over time, Agust D accumulated a range of songs, including some composed as early as 2011 and others completed just before the mixtape’s release. The debut of Agust D followed RM's self-titled mixtape RM (2015) and the success of BTS’ compilation album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever in 2016 and its accompanying tour, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue.

Advertisement

Commercial success of Agust D

The 2018 reissue of Agust D achieved notable success on various charts. It reached number three on Billboard's World Albums Chart, number five on the Heatseekers Albums Chart, and number 74 on the Top Album Sales Chart. For the first time, Agust D also entered the Emerging Artists Chart at number 46 for the week of March 3.

In Japan, the mixtape made its debut on the Oricon Digital Albums Chart in April 2023, landing at number five with 1,443 copies sold during the week of April 3–9. It sold an additional 147 copies the following week.

Tracks and songs on Agust D mixtape

The tracklist for Agust D features the following songs: Intro: DT sugA (Feat. DJ Friz), Agust D, Give It to Me, Skit, 274148, 40503 at Dawn, The Last, Tony Montana (Feat. Yankie), Interlude: Dream, Reality, and So Far Away (Feat. SURAN).

Critics saw Agust D as a significant departure from SUGA's previous work with BTS, showcasing a hardcore rap style highlighting his underground influences. Billboard and Fuse praised the album for its distinctiveness within the K-pop scene, noting its raw vulnerability and SUGA's self-production.

Advertisement

Exploring each song on tracklist

In Agust D, SUGA delves into his personal journey from his beginnings to his rise to stardom. The mixtape opens with an Intro: DT sugA, which features classic turntablism hip-hop. This is followed by the self-introduction track Agust D, showcasing fast, precise rap techniques over deep, intense bass to emphasize his confidence and identity.

Give It to Me delivers direct disses to his critics, while Skit explores the duality of Agust D and SUGA as both a person and a musician. 724148 reflects on the meaning of success and his roots in his hometown, Daegu.

40503 at Dawn uses minimal beats to express his underlying vulnerability during the early morning hours. The mixtape then transitions into The Last, which employs dramatic beats and rap techniques to convey his struggles with depression, obsession, and self-hatred as he pursued his dreams in Seoul.

In Tony Montana, Agust D channels the character Tony Montana from the 1983 film Scarface to explore themes of success, ambition, and envy. The track Interlude: Dream, Reality consists solely of the word dream, serving as a prelude to the final track, So Far Away, featuring SURAN. This closing song reflects on the essence of the word dream and encourages listeners to keep pursuing their dreams.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The BTS Effect: How RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have influenced popular culture