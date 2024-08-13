BTS' SUGA's DUI incident updates: From 'poor attendance' rumors to anti-fans' smear campaign and condolence wreaths

BTS' SUGA is currently under investigation for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at the Yongsan Police Station. The case has been surrounded by various allegations, including recent developments such as anti-fans sending wreaths to HYBE's headquarters demanding his removal from the group.

As the investigation progresses, reactions from fans have been mixed. Supporters defend SUGA against the extreme backlash, while others have expressed disappointment. The situation continues to evolve, with ongoing updates on the case and varied responses from the public. Let's take a look at some of the latest updates!

BTS' SUGA's DUI incident: Where it all began

On August 7, media outlets reported that BTS' SUGA is under investigation by the police for riding an electric scooter while intoxicated. According to the police, SUGA was found alone on the streets on the night of August 6 after drinking and riding the scooter. Officers on patrol assisted him and took him to a nearby police station.

Shortly after, SUGA posted an apology letter to fans on Weverse. In his message, he explained that he had ridden a kickboard and fallen in front of his home before being found by the police. However, the police later clarified that he had been operating an electric scooter with a seat, not a kickboard. In Korea, electric scooters are subject to the same regulations as cars and can only be rented with a valid license due to safety concerns.

Around midnight on August 8, 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC released a new statement apologizing for their earlier oversight. They clarified that their choice of terminology regarding SUGA's vehicle was not intended to downplay the incident. The company also admitted they had initially underestimated the seriousness of the situation.

Initially, both the company and SUGA's statements suggested that he had been fined and had his license revoked, leading some netizens to accuse the company of implying that the matter was resolved. This was particularly concerning given that the police had stated the investigation was still ongoing.

SUGA's blood alcohol level

On August 9, Korean media outlet Donga Ilbo reported exclusively that SUGA's blood alcohol content was measured at 0.227% during a sobriety test conducted after he fell from the electric scooter. This new information contradicts the initial statement from Yongsan Police Station, where SUGA had claimed to have drunk only one glass of beer. This development is expected to significantly impact the ongoing investigation.

SUGA to not leave group

K-media reports highlight concerns about the timing of this controversy as BTS gears up for a 2025 comeback. While other members serve in the military and maintain discipline, SUGA's incident has caused a stir. Despite this, BTS is focused on their plans, and sources say SUGA reflects on his actions and is committed to making amends. There's no indication that this will affect his place in the group.

Anti-fans start a dangerous trend

Some anti-fans have launched a troubling trend called the #SugaChallenge, which involves drinking while driving. This challenge blatantly disregards traffic laws and is dangerous, promoting reckless driving and DUIs. Participants are encouraged to drink before driving to show solidarity with SUGA. The authenticity of the challenge is being questioned, with some believing it may be sarcastic or an attempt to divert attention from SUGA's controversy.

SUGA summoned by police

On August 11, Herald Economy reported that SUGA would soon be summoned by the police for his ongoing DUI case. Yongsan Police Station in Seoul is currently scheduling his appearance and will investigate the details of the incident and the amount of alcohol he consumed.

According to the latest report, the police handling SUGA’s DUI case have not yet set a date for his appearance or issued a public summons. A Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency official stated at a press conference that they are using "reverse tracing" to verify SUGA’s movements from the scene of his fall. The police plan to cross-check his statements with the route he took.

Additionally, when asked about a private summons, the official noted that SUGA had not requested one, suggesting that he may have to appear publicly for the investigation.

Civil complaint against BTS’ SUGA lodged?

On August 12, Korean media outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported that a civil complaint had been filed against BTS’ SUGA with the Seoul Regional Military Manpower Administration. The petitioner, identified as A, criticized BIGHIT MUSIC and SUGA for their minimal and rushed explanations regarding the DUI case. The complaint alleges that this response reflects a sense of entitlement and suggests that the matter was not taken seriously initially.

The petitioner expressed concerns that SUGA’s failure to realize he couldn't operate an electric scooter while intoxicated raises questions about whether he has engaged in similar behavior before. Additionally, there are suspicions that SUGA might have been afforded special treatment during his service duties. The complaint calls for a thorough investigation to address these concerns and ensure all questions are answered.

SUGA’s blood alcohol content difficult to confirm

According to reports, the police have denied disclosing the exact blood alcohol level from SUGA’s DUI incident on the night of August 6, refuting earlier claims that it was around 0.227%.

On August 12, Xports News covered a press conference by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, where they addressed the controversy surrounding SUGA’s blood alcohol content. The police stated that the specific figure could not be confirmed but noted that it was at a level sufficient to result in a license revocation.

SUGA’s poor military service behavior rumors

On August 13, South Korean media outlet Sports Kyung Hyang reported that complaints had been made against SUGA in connection with his DUI case. The complaints suggest that SUGA has not taken his role as a social worker seriously.

An eyewitness has come forward with claims about SUGA’s attitude at work. They allege that SUGA missed a mandatory 4-day, 5-night class and was reprimanded by the instructor. According to the eyewitness, SUGA responded by nodding but continued using his phone and sleeping, initially behaving like a classroom bully. The report also mentioned that an official complaint has been filed, asking authorities to investigate SUGA’s conduct as a social worker.

The complaint reportedly suggests that SUGA’s DUI incident reflects his poor work attitude and urges military officials to investigate his conduct as a social worker using CCTV footage. It calls for a thorough examination of his performance under the Military Service Act. Additionally, the complaint requests that any violations discovered be reported to the authorities and addressed strictly.

BTS’ SUGA gets condolence wreaths

On August 13, 2024, anti-fans sent flower wreaths to HYBE headquarters demanding SUGA's removal from BTS. In Korean culture, flower wreaths are usually sent to express condolences, but in this case, they were used as a symbol of protest against SUGA’s recent DUI incident. The wreaths included messages like "Min Yoongi, leave the team" and "You were the one who let go of our hands," addressing the artist by his real name.

However, fans clarified to South Korean news outlet Sports Kyunghyang that the wreaths were not sent by the BTS fandom but by certain individuals. SUGA was caught by authorities driving an electric scooter under the influence. Yongsan Police Station officially charged him with violating the Road Traffic Act, revoked his license, and imposed a fine.

Fans of SUGA step forward to support him

Following the August 6, 2024 incident where SUGA was found on the street after falling from an electric scooter while under the influence, fans have turned to social media to offer support through the lyrics of his song Snooze.

The track features Ryuichi Sakamoto and The Rose’s Woosung and is part of SUGA’s solo album D-2 under his Agust D moniker. The song includes the reassuring line, “Everything will be okay.” In these challenging times, ARMYs have embraced these lyrics as a symbol of hope and encouragement, trending them across social platforms to remind SUGA and the world that difficulties are temporary and their support is steadfast.

