BTS’ SUGA DUI incident: Police say singer to face criminal investigation similar to drunk driving a car; report

Police have confirmed that BTS’ SUGA will face a criminal investigation related to driving under the influence (DUI). DUI involves driving or controlling a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs—whether recreational or prescription—to a degree that affects the driver’s ability to operate the vehicle safely.

A police representative has confirmed that BTS' SUGA faces criminal charges for operating a vehicle while under the influence. In an exclusive statement to media outlet Dispatch, an official from the Yongsan Police Station explained that the electric scooter SUGA was using is not classified as a personal mobility device. Consequently, he is subject to the same criminal penalties as if he were driving a car while being drunk.

A personal mobility device is defined as one that can travel at a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour and weighs under 30 kilograms. Although many electric scooters fall under this classification, the device SUGA was operating is categorized as a motorized bicycle. In Korea, this classification holds the same legal weight as operating a car.

Upon investigation, it was determined that his scooter model is not listed as a personal mobility device. While operating a personal mobility device would typically lead to administrative penalties, SUGA's scooter falls outside this category. As a result, he may face criminal charges for driving under the influence.

Earlier, the Military Manpower Association confirmed that SUGA would not face additional punishment from the military. On August 7, Korea’s Office of Military Manpower Administration stated that the rapper would not face extra consequences for his actions, as the incident occurred outside his working hours and did not impact the military’s image.

The controversy has escalated into a full-blown scandal after it was revealed that SUGA was riding a seated scooter, rather than a kickboard as initially claimed by HYBE. On the night of August 6, SUGA was discovered operating a foldable electric scooter under the influence of alcohol around 11:30 PM KST on a street in Hannam Dong, Yongsan-gu.

Reports indicate that he was attempting to park his scooter near his home when he lost his balance and fell. A patrolling officer who found him, noting the smell of alcohol, decided to take him to a nearby police station for further investigation.

After a breathalyzer test, the Yongsan Police Station reported that SUGA’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit of 0.08%. This level of intoxication can result in the revocation of a driver’s license.

