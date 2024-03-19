POLL: BTS' Jin, V, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and more; VOTE for most handsome K-pop idol

A new poll in the K-pop world is here. Inviting fans to vote for the most handsome idol among a stellar lineup of heartthrobs. From ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to BTS' Jin and V, the competition is fierce as fans rally behind their favorite idols.

Cha Eun Woo, with his sculpted features and captivating gaze, has cemented his status as an iconic figure in the industry. His undeniable allure extends beyond music into acting, showcasing his versatility and charm.

Meanwhile, BTS' V, known for his charisma and allure, has garnered immense admiration worldwide with his unique features and magnetic stage presence. His solo ventures further solidify his position as a multifaceted and exceptionally handsome artist.

Other contenders include Stray Kids' Hyunjin, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and ENHYPEN's Sunghoon and Ni-ki, each bringing their own charm and charisma to the table. With their striking visuals and undeniable talent, these idols continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

As fans cast their votes, the competition heats up, highlighting the immense popularity and admiration for these talented K-pop idols. Whether it's Jin's soulful vocals, Jimin's dynamic dance moves, or Jungkook's mesmerizing stage presence, each idol brings something unique to the table, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the results of the poll.

