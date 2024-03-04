GOT7’s Yugyeom names NCT’s Jaehyun, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, BTS’ Jungkook as his whiskey buddies

In a recent interview, GOT7's Yugyeom shared that he enjoys kicking back with his pals from the '97 liner crew, including NCT's Jaehyun, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and BTS' Jungkook, over a glass of whiskey. This close-knit group of friends has become one of the most well-known friendships in the K-pop industry.

During a chat on the Juragi World show about whiskey, GOT7's Yugyeom highlighted his circle of friends, including NCT's Jaehyun, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and BTS' Jungkook, as his go-to whiskey companions. He also mentioned that they're quite skilled at holding their liquor.

All the individuals mentioned by GOT7's Yugyeom are part of the '97-liners, a tight-knit group of male K-Pop idols born in 1997. Alongside Yugyeom, this group includes BTS' Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, GOT7's BamBam, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and NCT's Jaehyun.

Moreover, despite not being part of the original crew, other '97-born K-pop stars like Stray Kids' leader, Bang Chan, also seem to be on friendly terms with them. While there aren't any public photos of their gatherings yet, it's clear that this group is open to expanding their circle and making new connections.

The '97-liners have always been vocal about their friendship, often exchanging thoughtful gestures and surprises. They frequently gather for meals and make it a point to support each other's endeavors, such as when Jungkook attended SEVENTEEN's BE THE SUN Seoul Concert in June 2022.

In a recent heartwarming example of their camaraderie, Yugyeom delighted ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo with a coffee truck and a sweet message in October 2023. This isn't the first time Yugyeom has shown such support; back in 2019, he sent a coffee truck to Eunwoo while he was filming Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung.

On February 21 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), Yugyeom unveiled his highly anticipated full-length album TRUST ME alongside the music video for 1 MINUTE, one of his double title tracks, alongside LA SOL MI.

1 MINUTE boasts lyrics penned by Gray, with both Yugyeom and Gray contributing to its composition. The song showcases a refined melody complemented by an irresistible hook, accentuating Yugyeom's captivating vocals. Prior to the release, on February 20, Yugyeom treated fans to glimpses of his star-studded listening party via Instagram, featuring his '97-liner friends and actor Song Kang among the attendees.

