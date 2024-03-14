BTS’ Jungkook, EXO’s Kai, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, and more; pick your favorite K-pop idol to go on White Day date with

White Day is celebrated each year on March 14th, marking one month after Valentine's Day. On this day, people exchange reciprocal gifts with those who gave them gifts on Valentine's Day. Originating in Japan in 1978, the tradition has spread to numerous other Asian countries and beyond, including South Korea.

Our favorite male idols boast top-tier visuals and impeccable fashion sense, making them the perfect choices for anyone. Their outstanding personalities ensure that anyone fortunate enough to date them would undoubtedly be the luckiest person!

BTS' Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, EXO's Kai, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and more are undoubtedly the epitome of boyfriend material idols. While there are countless idols who fit the bill, these popular choices stand out with their visuals, style, and charming personalities!

Imagine walking through the streets, enjoying a leisurely stroll in the park, indulging in delicious food, and more—all made even more enjoyable with your special someone by your side. If you could go on a White Day date with one of them, who would you choose? Make your choice in the poll below!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 9 Best Cha Eun Woo TV shows to check out; True Beauty, Wonderful World and more