A Good Day to Be a Dog sees dip in ratings before finale week, Like Flowers in Sand reaches new peak

A Good Day to Be a Dog starring Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young is in its last leg. The drama which airs every Wednesday saw a decrease in viewership ratings in its second last episode.

Like Flowers in Sand, which features Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myoung, received its highest rating ever. Here is a look at this week's viewership ratings of Tuesday-Wednesday dramas.

A Good Day to Be a Dog gears for final episode, Like Flowers in Sand achieves its highest viewership

A Good Day to Be a Dog aired its second last episode on January 3. The episode saw a slight dip in the average viewership rating and garnered 1.5 percent average nationwide viewership which is a decrease of 0.3 percent. Like Flowers in Sand saw a slight bump and received 1.9 percent viewership which is a 0.5 percent increase, marking its highest ever.

A Good Day to Be a Dog follows the life of Han Hae Na who has a curse running in her family that if they kiss someone, they’ll turn into a dog at night for six hours. Hae Na has been frustrated with the curse all her life. She believes that Jin Sae Won can rid her of this curse as he is afraid of dogs because of an incident that happened in his childhood. Han Hae Na realizes that to break her curse of changing into a dog, she’ll have to untangle the mess with the help of Jin Seo Won. Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young take the lead roles in the drama.

The cast of Like Flowers in Sand includes Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Myoung, Yun Jong Seok, Kim Bora, Lee Jae Joon, and Lee Joo Seung. The drama tells the story of Kim Baek Doo who comes from a family of wrestlers. He is planning to quit and retire but his life alters as he crosses paths with his childhood friend Oh Yoo Kyung. It is a sports drama that revolves around a ssireum player. Ssireum is a form of Korean traditional wrestling that takes place in a wrestling ring covered in sand and hence the title of the drama.

