A Good Day to Be a Dog Ep 9 review: Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young’s romance is sweet; Lee Hyun Woo vows revenge

A Good Day to Be a Dog revolves around the fantasy-romance tale of Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) and Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo). Hae Na, cursed to transform into a dog with a single kiss, finds herself entangled in a unique love story. Jin Seo Won, the only person capable of breaking the curse, harbors a fear of dogs rooted in childhood trauma.

A Good Day to Be a Dog episode 9 recap

In the ninth episode of A Good Day to Be a Dog, we witness Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) joyfully celebrating the lifting of her curse, a development highlighted in the preceding episode alongside Han Yu Na (Ryu Abel) and Song Woo Taek (Choi Jin Se). Notably, Han Hae and Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo) have officially become a couple.

Meanwhile, Lee Bo Gyeom (Lee Hyun Woo) engages in an intriguing conversation with the school's vice principal, revealing the vice principal too is aware of Bo Gyeom's past as the mountain spirit. During his conversation with the vice principal, Bo Gyeom discloses that his elaborate scheme is driven by a desire for revenge. He aims to make the two individuals, (presumably Han Hae and Jin Seo Won), to go through the profound pain he experienced when he lost someone significant—a girl who holds great importance in his past.

Advertisement

Han Hae Na and Jin Seo Won, despite their romantic connection, have chosen to keep their relationship private while at school, opting to date secretly. They try to be subtle but are caught by a few people but everytime someone tries to report them, they escape unknowingly.

Min Ji Ah (Kim Yi Kyung) observes the silhouette of a figure resembling someone from the Joseon Dynasty. Intrigued, she follows the figure, ultimately discovering Bo Gyeom's concealed antique den beneath the school. To her surprise, she comes across the wooden box containing a scarf that triggers vivid memories of her past life in the Joseon era. Later, as she stumbles upon a painting depicting herself from that historical period, the overwhelming revelation causes her to faint. Bo Gyeom, upon finding her unconscious, carries her back to safety.

In an attempt to check her feelings for Woo Taek, Yu Na requests Hae Na to spend the night outside. Meanwhile, Seo Won invites Hae Na to stay at his place until her sister calls her back. The two share some quality time together until an unexpected visit from Bo Gyeom prompts Hae Na to hide in Yul's room. When Yul returns, Seo Won cunningly makes them endure a boring movie until they doze off. Seo Won eventually seeks out Hae Na, who is hiding in Yul's cupboard, leading to a passionate kiss between them. Later as Hae Na escapes, it's revealed that Bo Gyeom was awake throughout the entire thing.

Ji Ah confronts Bo Gyeom, and during a card reading, she accurately reveals his secrets: he left his grass field for a dead woman he deeply misses. This triggers Bo Gyeom, bringing back memories of his past with Ji Ah's Joseon-era counterpart. In a tense encounter, he contacts Seo Won, leading to a confrontation where Bo Gyeom points his sword at Seo Won, mirroring Seo Won's past actions toward Ji Ah's historical form—the girl Bo Gyeom once loved.

Review of episode 9 of A Good Day to Be a Dog

The episode skillfully struck a perfect balance between mystery, romance, and humor. As the series approaches its conclusion with only three episodes left, this particular episode maintained a predominantly light-hearted, cute, and breezy atmosphere. However, as it reached its conclusion, the tone took a darker turn with the transformation of Lee Bo Gyeom into the antagonist of the series.

Advertisement

Despite initially appearing as a potential second lead, Bo Gyeom swiftly transforms into the main antagonist of the narrative. It seems he will play a pivotal role, acting as a barrier between Han Hae Na and Jin Seo Won. Bo Gyeom is the source of the curse surrounding Hae Na's family, and there's a clear connection to Seo Won and the girl he once loved, now embodied by Ji Ah in the present life. His presence is driven by a thirst for revenge, setting the stage for an intriguing confrontation with Hae Na and Seo Won, who remain unaware of the unfolding plot against them.

In terms of romance, this episode stands out as the epitome of cuteness. Typically found in K-dramas, there's that one episode that delves into the dynamics of a couple post-confession, showcasing the charm of their newly budding relationship, and this episode is the one. Their adorable interactions make for some of the most heartwarming scenes in the episode. The new-found romance between Yu Na and Woo Taek adds an additional layer of sweetness to the narrative, making it a delight to watch.

The episode delivered a considerable dose of humor, prominently featuring Choi Yul (Yoon Hyun Soo) and offering a unique shoutout to the classic film My Sassy Girl, which added to its overall charm. The comedic element was heightened as Seo Won and Han Hae Na attempted to "secretly" date at school, only to be caught in amusing situations every time.

Acting performances in episode 9

The acting performances of the cast have noticeably improved with each passing episode. Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young, portraying the endearing new couple in town, displayed exceptional chemistry, making their scenes the epitome of sweetness. Park Gyu Young delivered an impressive performance, skillfully portraying the character of Han Hae Na, who is deeply in love. Likewise, Cha Eun Woo excelled in his role as Jin Seo Won, effectively portraying a character in love with Hae Na. Their on-screen interactions were particularly heart-fluttering.

Given Lee Hyun Woo's limited screen time and the gradual unveiling of his character's true nature, it appears that the actor is being strategically reserved for the climax. His portrayal of the hidden antagonist has been commendable, as he hides all his secrets within his glances making everyone suspect him. Now, anticipation is building to see how he will handle his character during the final showdown with the leads.

Advertisement

Kim Yi Kyung, in her role as Min Ji Ah, a psychic student with a past connection to Bo Gyeom, is making a significant impact despite having limited screen time. Her portrayal has been wonderful, adding depth to Bo Gyeom’s storyline and it would be interesting to watch how she contributed to our leads’ past.

Entering the comedic spotlight, Yoon Hyun Soo nailed the timing as Choi Yul, making the humor scenes a total standout. He's the sweetest and most adorable character, making every moment watching him a delightful treat. Ryu Abel and Choi Jin Se add to the enjoyment, and their budding romance promises to bring even more fun as they transition from friends to lovers in the upcoming episodes.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: A Good Day to Be a Dog Ep 8 review: Cha Eun Woo lifts Park Gyu Young’s curse; Lee Hyun Woo shows true identity