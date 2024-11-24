ADOR CEO Kim Joo Young accused of perjury at National Assembly after making statement about NewJeans’ Hanni’s workplace harassment incident

ADOR CEO Kim Joo Young is once again in the hot water. She hasn’t had smooth sailing so far after replacing Min Hee Jin as the agency’s new CEO. As per the latest reports, a petition has been submitted accusing her of committing perjury during the National Assembly appearance a few weeks ago. The petitioner claimed that she failed to mention a few truths regarding NewJeans’ Hanni’s alleged workplace bullying case and HYBE’s internal document leak.

According to the latest reports, on November 22, the National Assembly revealed that a petition has been submitted to the Environment and Labor Committee to review the perjury charges against ADOR’s current CEO Kim Joo Young. It has been since forwarded to the parliamentary committee as a reference document and is now awaiting action.

The petition was reportedly submitted on November 12, accusing Kim Joo Young of lying under oath during her testimony before the Environment and Labor Committee on November 15. She has been accused of perjuring herself while making a statement regarding NewJeans’ Hanni’s alleged workplace bullying incident.

In addition, the petition also mentioned her statement regarding HYBE’s controversial weekly music industry report which was leaked. According to the accusation, Kim Joo Young was the Chief Human Resources Officer of HYBE, when the document was distributed among the C-level (with ‘chief’ in their designation) executives.

She allegedly refrained from disclosing it during her testimony at the National Assembly. Moreover, she talked about focusing on preventing human rights violations and introducing a respectful behavior code, while giving a statement about the workplace bullying incident of NewJeans’ Hanni.

On the other hand, the leaked document had problematic content, which even involved artists from other agencies, seemingly showing Kim Joo Young’s contradiction constituted perjury.

With this argument, the petitioner requested the National Assembly to pursue action against the ADOR CEO according to the Testimony and Evidence Law.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the Ministry of Labor ruled that Hanni’s bullying allegations do not qualify as workplace harassment, citing the many reasons that do not make her an employee. They stated that the payments she receives from her agency are more profit-sharing than wages for her labor.

