ADOR refutes NewJeans' MV director's claims of asking to delete all content on production channel; expresses regret on breach of contract

Shin Woo Seok, the director behind NewJeans’ hits like ETA and Ditto music videos, has made some accusations against ADOR. According to him, the group’s agency demanded deletion of all uploads on the MV production’s YouTube channel. However, in their official statement, ADOR has denied the claims with a clarification from their side.

On September 2, Shin Woo Seok took to his social media and claimed that ADOR had demanded that the production house behind the music videos should delete all related content on their YouTube channel.

He claimed, “It seems there has been a policy change at ADOR following a shift in management. Due to ADOR’s request, all NewJeans music videos and related content that Dolphin Kidnapping had worked on and uploaded, as well as any future planned uploads, can no longer be made public.”

The director further elaborated that the Dolphin Kidnapping and Ban Hee Su YouTube channel’s primary goal was to archive a portfolio and that they didn’t generate any revenue from the uploads. He emphasized that the directors' cuts for the music videos were posted out of a genuine desire to gift fans quality content and not gain financially.

Shin Woo Seok stated that due to ADOR’s new policy, it seems like further collaboration between the agency and the production house is impossible. He ended the post by expressing his deepest regrets, “We had promised future projects with the NewJeans members, which we can no longer fulfill. I’m deeply sorry to the team who worked tirelessly for months and, above all, to the fans who were eagerly waiting.”

Following Shin Woo Seok’s shocking claims, ADOR issued an official response. They clarified, “The director's cut of the ETA music video that Dolphin Kidnapping Group posted on their own SNS channel is an edited version that includes parts that were previously disagreed with by advertisers, and was posted without permission from the advertisers.”

Read ADOR’s full statement here:

The agency further stated that since the copyright of those videos belongs to ADOR, it seems like a breach of contract and confidentiality. They emphasized, “ADOR’s channel operation policy has also not changed”, revealing that the agency only asked the prediction house to stop posting directors’ cuts and didn’t demand the deletion of all related content uploaded previously.

