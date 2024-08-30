Min Hee Jin rejects NewJeans' production contract citing ‘unreasonable’ terms after removal as ADOR CEO

Min Hee Jin, the noted producer behind the noted K-pop girl group NewJeans, has rejected the new proposal to continue as the group’s producer after being removed as the CEO of ADOR. She has said that the new terms are “unreasonable”.

Previously, she had commented that the decision to remove her as CEO was unilateral and without her consent. On August 30, 2024, the South Korean media outlet The Korea Times reported that Min Hee Jin, the ex-ADOR CEO commented regarding continuing as the NewJeans producer.

Min Hee Jin commented that she has rejected the proposal to continue as a producer for the girl group she founded NewJeans after being removed as the CEO of ADOR. She added that the terms of the new contract were “unilateral and unreasonable”.

Min Hee Jin said that her sudden replacement as ADOR CEO was “unreasonable” and without her consent. Furthermore, she explained that the new contract sent by ADOR for continuing as NewJeans producer is “unilateral” and unreasonable, making it really hard to see it as beneficial for her to take on “producing duties”.

Min Hee Jin in the report has further said that she was required to sign the contract by today, August 30, but she has decided that she can not go ahead with it. Citing the contents of the contract, the former ADOR CEO said that it requires her to produce music for NewJeans for just two more months till November 1. She added that she received the contract a day after the board meeting to remove her.

She continued to point out that the new contract states that ADOR can terminate the contract anytime as they deem fit, if her performance is not according to their taste or insufficient or if the business terms of the company are changed.

Min Hee Jin said that these clauses in the new contract were a mere “trick” by the company so that she would reject it herself, and it gave the company too much power to remove her as a producer at any time.

On this day, ADOR later rejected all claims made by Min Hee Jin and said that the contract only covered her role till November 1 as it is when her internal director contract ends. The contract would need to proceed “alongside the renewal of the other contract.”

While talking about the “unreasonable” clauses noted by Min Hee Jin, ADOR said they were meant to be as a “minimal safeguard” to prevent any kind of failure as a producer on her part and causing damage to the company.

For those who don’t know, ADOR replaced Min Hee Jin as CEO on Tuesday, August 27 and it was announced she would continue as NewJeans’ in-house producer and director.

