NewJeans’ chart topper Super Shy becomes their 3rd song to surpass 600 million Spotify streams after OMG and Ditto

NewJeans continues to solidify their stardom in the K-pop industry with yet another achievement. The group’s smash-hit 2023 track Super Shy has exceeded 600 million streams on Spotify. With this, the new generation girl group now has three songs crossing the impressive stream count on the platform.

According to updates on August 30, NewJeans’ Super Shy amassed a whopping 600,355,596 streams on Spotify. Released on July 7, 2023, the song managed to achieve the feat within 1 year and 2 months.

Meanwhile, with this, the five-piece girl group now has three songs surpassing 600 million Spotify streams. Previously, their massive hits OMG and Ditto have achieved the stream count on the platform.

Congratulations NewJeans!

In 2023, Super Shy was released as one of the triple title tracks from NewJeans’ 2nd EP Get Up. The song helped the group reach a new career high back in 2023. It held steady on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight consecutive weeks, peaking at No. 48.

At the same time, the smash-hit track claimed some of the top spots on esteemed music charts like Billboard Global 200, and Global Excl. US, UK Official Singles Chart Top 100, Spotify’s Global, and U.S. Daily Top Songs charts.

Super Shy brilliantly captures NewJeans’ signature Y2K concept. From ultra-catchy hooks to atmospheric synth, the song succeeds at what it’s attempting to do. In addition, the whimsical music video along with a groovy performance by the members elevates the whole vibe of this upbeat chartbuster. With this song, the group once again nailed their signature sound aspect.

Watch the music video for NewJeans’ Super Shy here:

On the work front, NewJeans made their comeback back on May 24. They unveiled new double singles titled How Sweet featuring the titular track and a B-Side Bubble Gum. Following the success of the songs, on June 21, the group made their Japanese debut with Supernatural.

Meanwhile, NewJeans is one of the very few rookie girl groups that managed to amass 100 million Spotify streams on all of their original discography released before 2024. In addition, How Sweet has also crossed the stream count.

