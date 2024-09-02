When RM couldn’t recognize Jungkook's voice on phone call during BTS FESTA 2023; know what happened

BTS members are known for their close-knit brotherhood. But even for them it sometimes becomes difficult to recognize the others, especially if their bandmate is posing as a fan over the call. Yes, this actually happened during BTS FESTA 2023, when RM was unable to recognize Jungkook’s voice over the call during on-air live. Or maybe the BTS leader pretended not to, just to play along with the group’s beloved Maknae.

Back in 2023, on the occasion of BTS’ 10th debut anniversary event, RM held an open-air visual radio live in Yeouido, South Korea. Thousand of fans gathered there to get a glimpse of their beloved K-pop idol. During the live, he talked to ARMYs over the call.

One of the callers seemed familiar to the fans who were present there. He started off by saying “I’m your fan, are you really RM hyung?” To this, the BTS leader replied, “Yes, yes. But am I a hyung (older)?”

Their initial conversation went on for a while, with the caller confessing that he had been RM’s admirer for a while and that the BTS member inspired him to make music. The Wild Flower singer was instantly moved by his words and asked him to sing something. The moment the person on the other side started singing, ARMYs recognized the voice instantly, but did RM?

Advertisement

He praised his voice and continued to talk for a while until the caller started saying to RM, “hyung, you don’t know my voice”. He was a little sad, but Hyung still had no clue. So he had to reveal, “I’m Jungkook”.

The crowd immediately erupted in cheers, and RM couldn’t hold back his laughter. But then he revealed that he knew all along, he just waited for Jungkook to reveal it. Truly, it is not believable that a caring and attentive leader like RM would not recognize his bandmate’s voice.

On the work front, RM recently made his solo comeback with Right Place, Wrong Person. Now, he is set to feature on a new single with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Titled Neva Play, the upcoming collaborative track will be released on September 6.

ALSO READ: THEBLACKLABEL confirms MEOVV’s September 6 debut with exciting trailer featuring Sooin, Gawon, Anna, Narin and Ella