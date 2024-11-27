ADOR takes NewJeans’ Hanni’s side in workplace bullying allegations; slams BELIFT LAB for ‘completely different statement’

ADOR has released a much-anticipated statement regarding NewJeans' Hanni's bullying allegations. Previously, the girl group member alleged that ILLIT's manager had instructed others to ignore her instead of greeting her. However, BELIFT LAB, ILLIT's agency, claimed that the protocol manager never made such comments. Although the Ministry of Labor has already ruled that, regardless of the circumstances, the incident does not qualify as workplace harassment, the controversy continues.

On November 27, NewJeans' agency, ADOR, broke their silence, emphasizing, "BELIFT LAB's claims are completely different from Hanni's statements." They explained that she remembered the exact timeline when the manager of ILLIT asked the group to "ignore her." However, they also believe it is unreasonable to expect the victim to recall every detail.

Criticizing the sister agency, ADOR stated, "It is too strict a standard for the victim, claiming that Hanni must remember every single moment in order to file a complaint about something that happened in a relatively short period."

Declaring their position, ADOR announced that they fully trust the NewJeans member and urged BELIFT LAB not to take the situation lightly.

Read ADOR's full statement here:

However, this statement is receiving mixed responses from the fans. Many are calling it a 'crazy switch up', indicating that not too long ago, ADOR was seemingly dismissing the issue. Moreover, the NewJeans member and their parents also claimed that they asked the new CEO Kim Joo Young for help, however, she allegedly didn't give much importance to Hanni's bullying allegations.

Not to mention, during her appearance at the National Assembly, the K-pop idol reiterated the same. Charging Kim Joo Young on the witness stand, she said, "I don't think you did everything you could. You said you would protect us in the first place, but you didn't have the will to protect us or the ability to take action."

Many have also noted the importance of the timeline, in a notice sent to HYBE, NewJeans mentioned that if their demands are not met, they would terminate their contracts by November 27. As the deadline is already here, netizens are intrigued whether there has been a sudden change in dynamics between NewJeans, ADOR, and HYBE.

