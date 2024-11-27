Queen Woo’s Lee Soo Hyuk, The Glory’s Cha Joo Young, and Jung Ji So CONFIRMED to lead new thriller film Sister

Lee Soo Hyuk is gearing up for his big screen return with Sister. The Glory stars Cha Joo Young and Jung Ji So are also confirmed to join him in this upcoming thriller movie. BIFF winner director Jin Sung Moon has directed this upcoming work. As the three talented actors come together, viewers are eagerly waiting for the premiere in 2025.

According to reports on November 27, Lee Soo Hyuk, Cha Joo Young, and Jung Ji So are getting ready to lead the upcoming film Sister. It will depict the story of two kidnappers who abduct the daughter of a rich family. The thriller film will unfold the secrets and hidden truths of these three people as they get entangled with each other.

Lee Soo Hyuk will be taking on the role of Tae Soo, a loan shark who is one of the kidnappers. The actor recently showed a brilliant performance as the evil prince in Queen Woo. In addition, through his previous works like Tomorrow, Doom at Your Service, and more, he has proved his brilliant range. He is expected to add nuance to his seemingly antagonist character in Sister.

On the other hand, Jung Ji So will be seen as Hae Ran. To raise money for her younger sibling's surgery, she joins hands with Tae Soo. The actress garnered wild fame after playing Song Hye Kyo's younger counterpart in the Netflix series The Glory. She has also starred in acclaimed works like Parasite, Curtain Call, and more. Jung Ji So's skills have been recognized by many top creators and writers, so her casting as Hae Ran is raising much anticipation.

Meanwhile, Cha Joo Young, who also played a pivotal role in The Glory, will play So Jin, the daughter of the conglomerate who later becomes a hostage. She has left a strong impression with her previous works like Again My Life and The Real Has Come.

With this stellar cast ensemble, Sister has already finished filming on October 31. Directed by Jin Sung Moon, this thriller film is now gearing up for a 2025 premiere.

