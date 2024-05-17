Cameron Fuller Shares Phoebe Dynevor’s Proposal Reaction

The talk of the town news is that Phoebe Dynevor’s engagement was a heartfelt moment! On Sunday, May 12, the 29-year-old Bridgerton star’s fiancé, actor Cameron Fuller, posted a photo on social media platform Instagram capturing Dynevor’s emotional reaction to his surprise proposal.In the picture, Dynevor covers her face with her hands, clearly moved, while Fuller embraces her from behind. They stand on a balcony adorned with flowers.

Cameron Fuller further went to captioned the engagement post with a simple heart emoji, which Dynevor reshared on her Instagram Stories.

Celebrity friends congratulate Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller

The new couple’s celebrity friends left congratulatory messages in the comments. Daisy Edgar-Jones wrote, “Aaaaah,” Sydney Sweeney commented, “Congrats!!!” and AnnaSophia Robb added, “The cutest! So happy for you two.”

After Phoebe Dynevor was seen wearing a sparkly diamond ring to the 2024 Met Gala on May 6. Putting a full stop on rumours, E News confirmed that she and Fuller, son of Hollywood producer Brad Fuller, are engaged. They were first seen together romantically involved in early 2023 when they were photographed holding hands in London.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

While keeping the relationship private, Dynevor and Cameron have been seen together publicly many times. In July 2023, they together attended a tennis match at Wimbledon, where they were photographed enjoying each other’s company.

Advertisement

In February, the couple also attended the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards. They were seen holding hands when they arrived at The Royal Festival Hall in London. Dynevor chose to wear a stunning white halter-style gown, while Fuller looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo.

Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller's career journey

Cameron Fuller, known for his role in The Last Ship, has appeared in TV series like Insecure, Into the Dark, The Goldbergs, and Foursome. He also co-hosts the popular YouTube channel Gregg and Cameron with Gregg Sulkin from Wizards of Waverly Place. Their videos feature challenges, vlogs, and celebrity appearances.

Moving forward, In January 2023, Phoebe Dynevor shared that her Bridgerton character, Daphne, won't be in the show's upcoming third season on Netflix, premiering May 16. However, fans don’t have to lose hope as she hinted that Daphne might appear in future episodes.

The good news is that after her role in the 2023 film Fair Play, Dynevor has multiple upcoming projects. These include two thrillers: Anniversary, alongside Diane Lane and Kyle Chandler, and Inheritance, with Notting Hills star Rhys Ifans.

ALSO READ: Phoebe Dynevor To Star In Untitled Shark Movie Amid Engagement Announcement With Cameron Fuller; Reports