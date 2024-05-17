A Look Into Bridgerton Star Luke Newton’s Past Relationships

As Luke Newton takes the lead in the popular historical romance drama Bridgerton, season 3, based on Julia Quinn's novels, fans are getting intrigued by his real-life romance. Newton dated Welsh actress Jade Louise Davies during the first and second seasons. They shared glimpses of their relationship, attending the season 2 premiere and sharing sweet tributes on social media.

After almost being four years together, Luke Newton and his girlfriend reportedly broke up in early 2023. While his current relationship status is still unclear, but fans are fond of his close bond with Bridgerton co-star Nicola Coughlan. However, despite rumours, they confirmed that they are just friends, a source told to PEOPLE magazine. Nicola Coughlan emphasized their friendship during season 3 premiere, describing Newton as a special person in her life. To know more about Newton’s ex-girlfriend, Jade Lousie Davies, Here’s a scoop.

Jade Louise Davies is a West End actress who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent

As reported by Broadway World, Jade Louise Davies, a Welsh actress, has appeared in numerous West End shows, including Phantom of the Opera, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Les Miserables, and Sister Act. She also shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of her work on Instagram. Currently, she's part of the touring cast of Wicked in the UK and Ireland, serving as a swing/cover for Elphaba. The actress announced this exciting role in September 2023, describing it as her dream. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Newton’s ex-girlfriend is not only limited to theatre work but also gained recognition on Britain’s Got Talent. In 2022, she participated as part of the West End supergroup, Welsh of the West End. Reflecting on her experience, just before the group reached the semi-finals, she expressed on instagram post, being on cloud nine and declared audience’s response as the best ever.

Davies's relationship with Newton lasted for four years

Davies and Newton eventually started dating in 2019. They started their journey by posting loving photos together on social media. Davies also often joined Newton at red-carpet events, including the season 2 premiere of Bridgerton in March 2022.

Davies and Newton started dating in 2019, posting loving photos together on social media. Davies often joined Newton at red-carpet events, including the season 2 premiere of Bridgerton in March 2022.

In a March 2021 interview with POPSUGAR, Newton spoke about Davies, sharing how she made him a book filled with photos capturing special moments in their romantic relationship. He also appreciated her remarkable memory, which helped him reminisce about their experiences beyond just the photos.

Advertisement

In early 2023, reports surfaced of the couple’s breakup on social media when Davies removed all photos of Newton from her social media.

After splitting from Newton, Davies revealed that her new relationship with West End actor Morgan Gregory. The couple went public in May 2023 during Davies’ 30th birthday trip to Jamaica. Since then, she’s shared glimpses of their adventures and holiday celebrations with his family.