Pushpa X Bhairava: Prabhas and Allu Arjun to attend Director's Day special event; details inside

The Telugu Film Director’s Association is gearing up for the grand celebration of Director’s Day on May 19, 2024. Amidst all the buzz surrounding the event, there's a thrilling announcement that's sure to get South cinema fans excited.

Reportedly, Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun are confirmed to share the stage on Director's Day. Yes, you read that right! Needless to say, this is going to be a very special and rare occasion for the fans to see the three South superstars together on stage.

This year, the Director's Day is set to unfold at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad. The grand event promises to be a star-studded affair with several popular faces from the Tollywood industry in attendance.

The TFDA committee, including its President Veera Shankar and esteemed directors like Gopichand Malineni, Anil Ravipudi, Mallidi Vassishta, Vijay Kanakamedala, and many more, will showcase their talents through entertaining skits. Additionally, a fundraising initiative is also being planned during this grand celebratory event.

Other than Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun, the association has extended invitations to many known personalities from the film fraternity including Nani, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Nithiin, and Allari Naresh among others to grace the occasion.

Why is Director’s Day celebrated?

Every year, a special event is organized on May 4 as a tribute to the legendary National award-winning filmmaker, actor, and politician Dasari Narayana Rao on his birthday for his immense contribution to Indian Cinema. However, this year even though all arrangements were made, the event was canceled last moment due to the Election code.

Known by the moniker Darsaka Ratna(Jewel among directors), Narayana Rao holds the Limca World Record for directing the most number of films globally. And Director’s Day is just a celebration of such an extraordinary talent.

Prabhas donates Rs 35 lakhs to TFDA

Earlier, last month the Saalar actor donated a whooping amount of Rs 35 lakhs towards the welfare of the association. Following the initiative, the TFDA expressed their gratitude for Prabhas, acknowledging his support towards the betterment of the industry

Meanwhile, on the professional front of the actors, Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi is slated to resume shooting for his next film Vishwambhara with Trisha Krishnan whereas, Allu Arjun and Prabhas are gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule, and Kalki 2898 AD respectively.

