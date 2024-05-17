Instead of ranking in 30 under 30 list, Shark Tank India 3’s Anupam Mittal advises what founders should focus on
Shark Tank India 3’s Anupam Mittal enjoys the tag of being the coolest Shark. He often takes to social media to share his wisdom and thoughts on business. Entrepreneurs find these insightful and they always look forward to getting more unique perspectives from the Shark.
Now, in his recent post, Anupam Mittal talked about one of the most important aspects of start-ups that founders need to focus on. Read here.
Anupam Mittal on what founders should focus on
In today’s business landscape, entrepreneurs and business leaders enjoy the limelight by ranking in many categories that highlight their achievements. On May 16, Forbes released the 9th edition of 30 Under 30 Asia in the business category. After the list came out, Anupam Mittal took a witty dig and wrote, “Founders right now need to think about getting their CAC under 30 rather than being featured in 30 under 30.”
Check out Anupam Mittal's tweet here:
The Shark Tank India 3 judge’s tweet is probably targeted at the founders who were disheartened not to find their names on the list. However, his tweet will quickly remind them to shift their focus to more important matters.
For the unversed, CAC stands for Customer Acquisition Cost which is the amount that a business spends on acquiring new customers. Businesses should keep it as low as possible since the goal is to earn the maximum amount of revenue for the lowest expense.
Reacting to the Shark's post, one user wrote, "Low CAC means more runway & faster growth. Fame is fleeting, but a solid business foundation lasts." Another commented, "True! Reducing CAC is key for long-term success, not just making lists."
Meanwhile, talking about the 30 under 30 list, 14 Indians have made it to the list.
On the other hand, Anupam Mittal was seen as a judge on Shark Tank India 3. He has been associated with the show since the first season. Although the show wrapped up, he stays in the limelight through regular appearances on podcasts, event, and other notable events.
