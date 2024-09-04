aespa’s Winter, (G)-IDLE’s Miyeon get accustomed to rural life in charming new stills of variety show City Z Goes to the Countryside

The upcoming variety show City Z Goes to the Countryside by channel ENA has released a new sneak peek featuring aespa’s Winter and (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon. The show will follow Gen Z celebrities as they explore the charms and challenges of rural life.

Hosted by Yang Se Chan, Lee Eun Ji, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Geon Hee, and Jeong Dong Won, City Z Goes to the Countryside will also feature special guest appearances from various Gen Z stars, each bringing their unique style to country living.

The show’s first guests, aespa’s Winter and (G)-IDLE’s Miyeon, will reveal new sides of themselves that fans don’t usually see during their time as girl group members. In the latest stills, Winter beams with delight as she shows off her cooking skills. Clad in rubber gloves, she expertly handles the task of removing a fish head with a large knife, impressing everyone around her.

Meanwhile, Miyeon joyfully dances in a creek while wearing a straw hat, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone around her as she embraces the countryside life in a fresh, lively way. The show’s production team noted that Miyeon and Winter put aside their glamorous, stage-ready charisma and demonstrated their impressive variety show skills by embracing the role of endearing rural Gen Z-ers. They mentioned that fans will get to see a fresh side of Miyeon and Winter as they undergo a complete “rural Gen Z-ification.”

Recently, Yang Se Chan, Lee Eun Ji, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Geon Hee, and Jeong Dong Won revealed a new poster with a rural vacation theme. The poster features the five hosts relaxing together on the porch of a charming Hanok (traditional Korean house), evoking the warmth of a grandmother’s home. Sitting close and smiling broadly at the camera, they sport casual T-shirts, checkered shirts, and loose shorts, showcasing a blend of practical and stylish rural vacation fashion that highlights their distinctive personal styles.

The five members exhibit such natural chemistry that it's hard to believe they’re working together for the first time. Yang Se Chan and Lee Eun Ji are set to deliver plenty of laughs, while Lee Yi Kyung promises great entertainment. First-time variety show participant Song Geon Hee, along with the multi-talented Jeong Dong Won, adds to the dynamic mix. Viewers are eagerly anticipating how these city dwellers will interact with the charming countryside.

The production team previously shared that viewers should prepare for a non-stop comedy feast as these city-born individuals navigate and adapt to rural culture for the first time. They expressed hope that the show will become a new family favorite, offering entertaining Sunday evening viewing for audiences of all generations. They also encouraged viewers to look forward to the first episode of City Z Goes to the Countryside. City Z Goes to the Countryside will premiere on September 8 at 8:30 PM KST (5:00 PM IST).

