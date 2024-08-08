aespa's Karina to make acting debut in MY ARTi FILM with noir action role highlighting 'Girl Crush' persona

aespa’s Karina is set to appear on the new performance-based variety show MY ARTi FILM. On August 8, Mnet announced that Karina will be part of the show’s lineup, where she will star in a noir action film. In this role, she will showcase a fresh "girl crush" persona as she stands up to the boss of a criminal organization.

MY ARTi FILM is Mnet’s innovative cinematic performance series where K-pop artists take on acting roles across various genres, including romance, comedy, and thriller, challenging their acting talent. Each episode features dance performances that creatively reinterpret famous movie scenes, blending K-pop style with cinematic flair.

Karina will dive into the noir action genre in MY ARTi FILM, portraying a strong, independent character who confronts a crime boss. This role will showcase a new side of her not typically seen on stage, and anticipation for her performance is running high.

Karina expressed that she thoroughly enjoyed becoming the protagonist of a noir action piece, a genre she usually only watches on screen. She hopes that viewers will appreciate and enjoy this new side of her. Since debuting with aespa in 2020, Karina has ventured into various fields, highlighting her widespread popularity. The group, renowned for hits such as Next Level, Spicy, and Drama, continues to make waves on the music charts with their pre-release title track, Supernova and Armageddon.

Mnet’s MY ARTi FILM, which has previously featured THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo and ONF, continues to captivate K-pop fans with its unique concept. On August 13, the show will spotlight Julie and Natty of KISS OF LIFE. MY ARTi FILM airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST on Mnet and the Mnet K-Pop YouTube channel.

Previously, Karina appeared on Agents of Mystery, a mystery adventure show where she, along with Lee Yong Jin, Lee Eun Ji, John Park, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, and Kim Do Hoon, investigated and solved unusual cases that defy scientific explanation. The show is produced by PD Jung Jong Yeon, known for his work on The Devil’s Plan, The Genius, The Great Escape, and more.

aespa’s Karina, a fan of mystery fiction, portrayed a resourceful quartermaster in Agents of Mystery, always quick to gather whatever was needed for the team. As the oldest member of aespa, she relished the opportunity to play the youngest role for the first time, feeling a sense of responsibility to support the other members. Her goal was to be helpful by carrying various items and fulfilling her role effectively as the youngest member.

