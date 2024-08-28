(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and aespa’s Winter to experience rural life in new variety show City Z Goes to the Countryside

In the world of variety shows getting on top of entertainment, a new one has entered the chat with two of the most popular K-pop idols as the first guests, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and aespa’s Winter. City Z Goes to the Countryside is an upcoming variety show that will take Mieyon and Winter on an unseen adventure in the rural side.

On August 28, 2024, ENA and E Channel confirmed that two of the top K-pop idols, Miyeon of (G)I-DLE and Winter of aespa would be joining as first guests on their upcoming variety show City Z Goes to the Countryside.

The production team of the new variety show confirmed that both will be guests on the premiere episode the news was officially announced through ENA Instagram as well. See here:

City Z Goes to the Countryside will be a variety show that as the name suggests will take celebrities of Generation Z on an unknown adventure through the rural side. With every new episode, beloved Gen Z celebs will be whisked off to the countryside to experience rural life.

For now, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and aespa’s Winter will be the first ones to experience rural life in the premiere episode. Fans are excited to see how the beloved K-pop idols will settle in the countryside.

The variety show promises a fun ride with a blend of laughter and heartwarming moments for the viewers, as well as interesting challenges and activities based on the rural lifestyle.

The City Z Goes to the Countryside's production team further added that they are excited to have Miyeon and Winter on board as they expect they will have amazing chemistry with the cast and present a fun picture for the viewers.

City Z Goes to the Countryside has been scheduled to premiere on September 8, 2024, at 8:30 PM KST (5 PM IST) on ENA.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE recently made a comeback with their seventh EP I SWAY alongside the summery lead track Klaxon on July 8, 2024. The group is currently on its third world tour i-DOL and will be soon kickstarting the US leg of the tour.

