Seo In Guk reveals being only ‘millimeters’ away from Ahn Jae Hyun in K.Will’s No Sad Song For My Broken Heart MV

Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun recently reunited with K.Will to bring the highly awaited sequel to their BL love story in Please Don’t. The actors were seen together in K.Will’s No Sad Song For My Broken Heart music video which left fans wanting more.

Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun recently revealed their experiences for shooting the sequel to their love story in No Sad Song For My Broken Heart.

Seo In Guk shares details about almost kiss moment with Ahn Jae Hyun in BL love story music video

On July 17, 2024, Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun, the BL love story stars of the famous music video sat down for an exclusive interview and pictorial with Cosmopolitan Korea.

Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun recently reunited for the BL love story’s sequel in K.Will’s comeback album’s lead track No Sad Song For My Broken Heart music video that was released on June 20, 2024.

Sharing about the experience of shooting the No Sad Song For My Broken Heart music video, Seo In Guk revealed that he went into filming knowing each other’s romantic feelings this time. The atmosphere was funny.

While detailing the almost-kiss scene with Ahn Jae Hyun, Seo In Guk revealed that their lips were only a few “millimeters of each other”. The Doom At Your Service actor went on to say that initially they laughed and were a bit wild but after a few takes they both got “more immersed”.

Watch Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun’s No Sad Song For My Broken Heart here:

Know what Ahn Jae Hyun said about shooting the BL love story sequel with Seo In Guk

On the other hand, Ahn Jae Hyun reminisced about shooting No Sad Song For My Broken Heart and revealed this time around he felt he had “fallen deeply in love”. The Love With Flaws actor said that after he watched the final music video, he felt the line “I missed you” was his and not Seo In Guk. He added that the feelings felt so real while shooting he would have said the same without even realizing it.

