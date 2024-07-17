Korean Cultural Centre India is organizing the All India K-POP Contest 2024 and has successfully conducted the initial preliminary round. This is the 14th edition of the extravagant event, which has grown to be one of the flagship projects of the Korean Cultural Centre India.

The platform attracted 10,559 registrations from participants nationwide, uniting K-pop enthusiasts from across India.

K-pop sensation Aoora to perform at All India K-pop Contest 2024

The preliminary round was held from May 17, 2024, to June 28, 2024, and the much-anticipated results have finally been announced. K-pop fans participate by submitting their video showcasing their talent for singing and dancing.

The evaluation is based on certain parameters such as skill, expression and pronunciation, similarity to the original song, and stage presence of the participants. Following the preliminary round, the selected contestants will move on to the Regional Round, which will be held in 11 cities over a five-week period.

The Regional Round begins in Bengaluru on July 27, 2024, where K-pop sensation Aoora will be headlining the event. K-pop lovers will have the opportunity to witness his performance on the day. From Bengaluru, the regional round caravan will pass through Kohima, Kolkata, Itanagar, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and more. More than 300 participants are expected to showcase their talent in the regional rounds that span across India.

More about ongoing All India K-POP Contest 2024

The love for K-pop is evident across the country, as shown by the number of participants who registered for the contest in various regions of India. New Delhi led the registration list with 2,945 participants, closely followed by Kolkata with 1,695, Mumbai with 1,062, Chennai with 947, Hyderabad with 773, Lucknow with 751, Bengaluru with 729, Bhopal with 575, Ahmedabad with 482, Itanagar with 415, and Kohima with 225. In total, the contest received a total of 10,559 registrations.

Each winner from the 11 regional rounds will earn a ticket to the semifinals scheduled for October 19th, 2024, in New Delhi. The grand finale of the K-pop contest will take place at New Delhi's premier exhibition and convention center, Yashobhoomi, on November 23rd, 2024. Winners of the Grand Finale will be rewarded with an exclusive opportunity to visit South Korea.

