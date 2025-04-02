Grey’s Anatomy Feud Reignites As Patrick Dempsey Reacts to Ellen Pompeo’s Criticism on Pay Disparity

Grey's Anatomy's "McDreamy," Patrick Dempsey, is reportedly outraged in response to former co-star Ellen Pompeo's recent podcast comments on the show's pay inequality. The actor is reportedly befuddled by Pompeo, who outed his past career struggles, including "13 failed pilots."

Pompeo's comments, which touched on pay inequality and included mention of Dempsey's career struggles prior to getting his now-famous role, have left Dempsey allegedly feeling stunned and betrayed.

Dempsey was a veteran actor at the time and was making $350,000 an episode, while Pompeo made about $200,000 an episode. She recognized that Dempsey's seniority made his higher compensation reasonable but complained about being underpaid when her character became the focal point of the show.

According to Radar Online, a source close to Dempsey revealed to New Idea, "He’s been completely blindsided—to tell the world about his failures before he made the big time is not the done thing in acting circles. It’s a real low blow, and he’s not sure what he’s done to deserve it."

The tension is the result of Pompeo's statement that Dempsey had a pay increase despite having 13 failed pilots. She had said on the Call Me Daddy podcast, "Nothing personal to him, just in general, only a man can have 13 failed TV pilots and their quote keeps going up, right?"

A source familiar with Dempsey asserts he was surprised by Pompeo's comments, implying her statements were driven by old grudges. "He’s sorry she’s not yet been able to move onto bigger successes like he has, but he’s surprised that she would speak out as she has," the insider said.

At the same time, a friend of Pompeo's came to her defense, saying she has every right to share her story. Per the outlet's source close to the actress, "Everyone knows they had no relationship after he left the show. It was hurtful to be cast aside by someone who probably wouldn’t have made it if it hadn’t been for their chemistry. She feels he’s not shown her the respect she deserves."

With Ellen Pompeo now one of TV's highest-paid actresses, collecting $20 million a year since 2017, the lingering resentment about initial pay disparity underscores old wounds from the early years of the show. Meanwhile, Patrick Dempsey's alleged reaction adds to the off-screen drama.

