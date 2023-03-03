EXCLUSIVE: Aoora, Fridayyy ‘dream to create Squid Game, BTS and BLACKPINK-like content’, talk first India show

The Korean wave is no stranger to India and its high demand. The audiences here have shown a positive and welcoming reaction to the world of Hallyu, which seems to be only growing further. While many Indian students and professionals are seeking opportunities in South Korea, the same has been reflected in reverse as Korean content creators and companies are seeking bases in India. Two such artists who have found themselves falling for the charm of Indian music and especially the grandiose of Bollywood, are Aoora and Fridayyy who recently flew down and met their fans in person.

Aoora and Fridayyy in India

Conducting the first of its kind show where K-pop and Indian songs were given a remix on ground by the two artists themselves, their Mumbai appearance was a success. Attended by approximately 1000 fans and mall goers, it saw a huge boost to any fans of Hallyu who may become interested with this new type of content.

Nora Fatehi and BTS’ Jungkook’s song remixes

The two have shared some of their most loved music creations with their fans. Aoora, with his love for ‘Cham Cham’ and Fridayyy with his surprise at listening to the remix of ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’ and BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Euphoria’, they think that it is only the start of the magic between K-pop and Indian music. Speaking about their favourite creations so far, Aoora revealed it would have to be his remix of the 2022 FIFA World Cup songs, ‘Light the Sky’ and ‘Dreamers’, which was recognised by the former’s original creators, producer RedOne and actress Nora Fatehi.

Tere Jaisa - The Snap Song

Adding to their efforts at combining the music of both the countries, Aoora worked with multiple Indian musicians in bringing together ‘Tere Jaisa - The Snap Song’ which includes lyrics in seven languages including Hindi, Korean, Bengali, Gujrat, Punjabi, Telugu and Tamil. The multilingual track with a vibrant music video stands at an impressive 1.3 million views, showing the audience’s interest in this collaboration.

Ahead of their Mumbai show, Aoora and Fridayyy dropped by Pinkvilla’s Mumbai office to shell details of their Valentine’s Day stint, dressed in kurtas. Looking the part, they seemed very excited and ready to cater to a new kind of crowd, one they had only virtually entertained up until that point. With Aoora having past experience working in the K-pop industry thanks to his debut in AA, the two were absorbing all that India presented to them with anticipation for more.

Having found a liking to gulabjamun, and even planning a business around it someday, Fridayyy who works as a music producer and DJ expressed his wishes to return. Aoora, right on the heels, spoke about their time working on the Korean BL drama ‘First Love, Again’ and delved into why they think it would make more sense to see it as just another type of content displaying love and romance rather than categorising it and looking at it differently. Aoora starred in a supporting role on the show but presents the readiness to act in the lead role one day should the fans demand it.

Advertisement

Playing, hoping and dreaming big to one day be able to create content that the world admires, Aoora and Fridayyy are looking at projects like ‘Squid Game’ and music like BTS and BLACKPINK to become their own. Check out the full interview below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sen talks Korean connect, plans to collaborate with Lee Min Ho, BTS, BLACKPINK