Box Office: Ahead of Darr's re-release, revisiting the blockbuster run of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic movie; can it perform well this time too?

Shah Rukh Khan playing an antagonist role with utmost dedication in Darr remains one of his best performances till date. Also starring Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol, the iconic film from the 90s is making its theatrical comeback after three decades. Now, ahead of its re-release, we are revisiting the blockbuster performance of the 1993 film while also analyzing if it can perform well this time as well.

Delving Into Box Office Performance Of Darr

Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Darr was originally released on December 24, 1993. The psychological thriller starred Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol in the lead roles. It featured Shah Rukh Khan in a negative role of an obsessive lover, Rahul Mehra who often stalks Juhi's character, Kiran Awasthi. Sunny was cast as Kiran's husband, Sunil Malhotra.

Apart from its gripping narrative, the 1993 film is cherished for its popular dialogues and melodious songs.

Directed by late filmmaker Yash Chopra, Darr earned a lifetime net collection of Rs 10.75 crore during its theatrical run in the 90s. Released on 190 screens, it had a bumper opening on the first day of its release. SRK and Juhi Chawla-starrer fetched Rs 2.75 crore in the first week.

Made on a budget of Rs 3.25 crore, Darr emerged as a successful venture across India and worldwide. The romantic thriller minted Rs 21.25 crore in global markets during its release. It was a blockbuster at the box office.

Can It Become Successful In Re-release Too?

The makers are bringing Darr in cinemas again after 32 years. It will be screened at PVR INOX cinemas starting from April 4, 2025. Going by the superstardom of Shah Rukh Khan and the nostalgia factor, Darr has the potential to emerge as a successful venture in the second innings as well.

Darr is celebrated as one of the major milestones in SRK's career so naturally, his fans would flock to theaters to relive the old charm of the superstar on the big screens. Moreover, some cinephiles would choose it over Sikandar which has received poor word of mouth.

Apart from Darr, Andaz Apna Apna is also re-releasing this month.

