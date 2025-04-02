Be Happy actor Abhishek Bachchan reveals real reason for stepping away from Bollywood during his prime time: ‘Everything felt easy…’

Following his role as Inspector Jai in Dhoom 3, Abhishek Bachchan shifted towards light-hearted films, appearing in movies such as Happy New Year, The Shaukeens, All Is Well, and Housefull 3. After this phase, he decided to take a break from acting, returning only in 2018 with Manmarziyaan, where he played the second lead. In a recent interview, Bachchan reflected on his hiatus and shared the real reason behind it, saying, "Everything felt easy, and that scared me."

By 2015, Abhishek Bachchan found himself grappling with creative stagnation. The Be Happy actor acknowledged that he had grown complacent, describing how everything seemed effortless, a realization that unsettled him.

Recognizing that such comfort could be harmful to an artist, the I Want To Talk actor made an unexpected decision for a successful actor at his pea, he chose to step away from films.

Bachchan later explained that this break was essential for him to recalibrate his approach to work, emphasizing that stepping back was crucial for personal and professional growth.

During this hiatus, he redirected his focus toward other ventures, including his sports businesses and home office setup. However, more significantly, he used this period for introspection, reflecting on the kind of projects he genuinely wanted to pursue.

Looking back on his 25-year journey in the industry, the Dhoom actor admitted that failure had taught him far more than success ever could. By the time he was ready to return to acting, he had gained a sense of purpose, guided not only by what he aspired to do but also by what he sought to avoid.

In another interview with Etimes, Bachchan emphasized that actors should never become complacent in their craft, stating that one should not approach a film with a lack of dedication or effort. He pointed out that filmmaking involves significant financial investment, and as an actor, it is crucial to put in hard work and commitment.

According to him, experiencing sleepless nights over a role is part of the price an actor pays for their talent. The Happy New Year actor admitted that when acting begins to feel effortless, it signals the start of a decline, which was the phase he found himself in at the time.

