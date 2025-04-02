Popular star kid: Meet Sukumar’s daughter and Sitara’s best friend Sukriti Veni Bandreddi who made her Telugu debut with Gandhi Tatha Chettu

Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar, has officially stepped into Tollywood with Gandhi Tatha Chettu. She shares a close bond with Mahesh Babu's kid Sitara Ghattamaneni and has often been seen at industry gatherings. With her debut, Sukriti is now making waves as an emerging talent in Telugu cinema.

Who is Sukriti Veni Bandreddi?

Sukriti Veni Bandreddi is an emerging talent in Telugu cinema. She is the daughter of renowned filmmaker Sukumar and his wife, Thabitha Sukumar. Growing up in a film-oriented family, she developed a keen interest in cinema and often accompanied her father to movie sets.

She made her acting debut in Gandhi Thatha Chettu (2025), directed by Padmavathi Malladi. Sukriti’s performance received appreciation for its sincerity and depth, making her a promising newcomer. Apart from acting, she has a deep love for music. She has been learning classical music for years. Though she once considered a music career, her transition into acting came as a surprise.

Sukriti Veni Bandreddi's Telugu debut

Sukriti Veni Bandreddi stepped into Telugu cinema with Gandhi Thatha Chettu, which hit theaters on January 24 this year. Her performance earned her the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Child Artist. The film also received recognition at international festivals, winning awards in Dubai and at the Indian Film International Festival.

The story follows a 13-year-old girl named Gandhi, who was named after Mahatma Gandhi by her grandfather. He plants a sapling, and she takes it upon herself to protect it. Their peaceful village life takes a turn when an industrialist threatens their land.

Directed by Padmavathi Malladi, the film portrays Gandhi’s transformation from an ordinary girl to a determined fighter. The first half captures her simple life, while the second half focuses on her struggle against injustice.

Sukriti Veni Bandreddi's friendship with Sitara

Sukriti Veni Bandreddi shares a close bond with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. Earlier this year, Sitara actively promoted Sukriti’s debut film Gandhi Thatha Chettu, even appearing in a viral video to announce its release on Amazon Prime Video.

The duo even attended Dua Lipa’s concert in December 2024 and met the singer backstage. In February 2025, they also went to Ed Sheeran’s concert. Sitara and Sukriti shared moments from both events to celebrate their friendship.

Sukriti Veni Bandreddi is a promising talent who is stepping into the spotlight in Telugu cinema.

