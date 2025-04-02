Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Talks for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sequel; Here's What We Know

David Fincher is set to direct a follow-up to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Brad Pitt expected to return as Cliff Booth. Fincher, known for Fight Club and Se7en, is taking the reins from Tarantino, who wrote the script for the project. The film is being developed at Netflix, and production could start by late summer.

According to The InSneider, this movie is not a direct sequel but a 'derivative' project that expands on the original film’s world. Tarantino has a unique deal with Sony that allows him to retain certain rights to the film’s characters, which makes this project possible.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who played actor Rick Dalton in the original film, is also in talks to join the project. However, negotiations for his role are taking longer than expected. Sources suggest that DiCaprio is hesitant about signing on for what is expected to be a smaller role, as the focus of the movie will shift to Pitt’s character, Cliff Booth.

Despite this, Netflix is eager to secure DiCaprio’s involvement, and negotiations are ongoing. The streaming giant reportedly paid USD 20 million for Tarantino’s script.

Brad Pitt and David Fincher have a long history of successful collaborations, having worked together on Fight Club, Se7en, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Pitt was reportedly very interested in certain aspects of Tarantino’s script and asked if another director could take over the project. When Tarantino agreed, Pitt brought Fincher into the conversation, leading to Netflix picking up the film.

Fincher was originally planning to work on Bitterroot, a Western, but put it aside to direct this project. He is also involved in Netflix’s Squid Game series, though that remains in development.

Tarantino originally planned The Movie Critic as his tenth and final film, but that project has been shelved for now. Meanwhile, DiCaprio is negotiating for another Netflix movie about Evel Knievel, though it remains uncertain whether that project will move forward.

