Gulshan Devaiah claims Anurag Kashyap is taking their jobs and admits ‘he’s so full of himself’; find out why?

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah, known for his versatility and impeccable acting skills, recently opened up about his thoughts on filmmaker-turned-actor Anurag Kashyap. Having collaborated with him on the crime thriller series Bad Cop and his 2010 directorial That Girl In Yellow Boots, Gulshan jokingly remarked that the filmmaker is now ‘stealing their jobs’ as he shifts focus to acting. He added that Anurag is ‘so full of himself.’

During a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, a user quizzed Gulshan Devaiah about his experience working with director Anurag Kashyap on That Girl In Yellow Boots. With his signature humor, the Guns and Gulaabs actor replied, "He's so full of himself...but he is cute and he trusts his actors. It was wonderful to work with him as an actor, but he is still full of himself and NOW HE IS TAKING OUR JOBS." His reply is now going viral all over the Internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anurag Kashyap, best known for directing cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur and Dev D, has been carving out a strong presence as an actor in recent years. Embracing a fresh on-screen persona, he delivered wonderful performances in the Tamil thriller Maharaja, Bad Cop alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Harleen Sethi and Saurabh Sachdeva, Viduthalai Part 2 and Malayalam action-comedy Rifle Club.

Up next, he is set to feature in the Telugu film Dacoit: A Love Story, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh. The release date remains under wraps.

On the other hand, Gulshan Devaiah was last seen in Ulajh, where he shared the screen with Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, and Adil Hussain. Apart from this, his cult-favorite film Hunterrr is all set for a theatrical re-release on April 4, giving audiences a chance to relive the quirky drama on the big screen.

