Did Taylor Swift's Relationship Cause BF Travis Kelce to Move Away From Friends? NLF Star Claims They ‘Haven’t Talked’ Since Duo Got ‘Serious’

Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift has become a major part of his life, but has it also affected his friendships? Sports analyst and podcaster Nick Wright recently admitted that he and Kelce “haven’t talked, talked” since the Kansas City Chiefs star’s romance with Swift became serious.

In a new episode of What’s Wright? With Nick Wright, the host reflected on Kelce’s recent shoutout on the New Heights podcast, co-hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce. While Travis expressed admiration for Wright, the podcaster revealed they haven’t truly caught up in quite some time.

“Trav and I have not, like, talked, talked since he's been serious with Taylor Swift,” Wright admitted in the April 1 episode. “Since he's become a high-priority super celebrity.” Wright added that Kelce’s packed schedule—between the NFL season and traveling with Swift in the offseason—has made it difficult to connect.

Additionally, Wright mentioned that plans to meet Kelce at last year’s Super Bowl parade were derailed by the tragic shooting incident at the event. Despite the lack of communication, Wright appreciated Kelce’s acknowledgment of their friendship on New Heights.

Kelce and Swift confirmed their relationship in October 2023, and since then, they’ve been each other’s biggest supporters. The pop icon has been spotted at multiple Chiefs games, while Kelce has attended several of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts around the world.

In a June 2024 interview on Bussin’ With The Boys, Kelce shared how he realized he was falling for Swift, praising her self-awareness and ability to handle fame gracefully. “She just keeps it so chill and so cool,” he said.

Though Kelce’s relationship with Swift may have changed the way he balances friendships, it’s clear that he remains deeply committed to those who have been part of his journey. As his career and personal life continue to intertwine, fans will be watching to see how Kelce navigates these evolving dynamics.

