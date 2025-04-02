Jailer OTT Release: When and where to watch Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Malayalam historical thriller film online
The 2023 Malayalam historical thriller Jailer is now available for streaming on OTT. Read on for all the details.
The Malayalam historical thriller Jailer hit the big screens on August 18, 2023. Despite much hype and buzz, the film made a lukewarm impact at the box office, drawing criticism for its allegedly gloomy plot. Additionally, the makers faced controversy for sharing the same title as Rajinikanth’s Tamil film. Now, the movie is set for its OTT release.
When and where to watch Jailer
Jailer is set for its redemption via an OTT release. The Malayalam historical thriller will stream on Manorama Max starting April 4.
Announcing the release, the streaming platform shared on Instagram, “Directed by Dhyan Srinivasan, Manoj K. at Sakkeer Math. Jayan, Divya Pillai, Sreejith Ravi starrer movie ''Jailer'' will be in Manorama Max from April 4th..!!”
Check out the post here:
Official plot and trailer of Jailer
The storyline of Jailer follows Shantaram, a prison officer in the 1950s, who embarks on an unconventional experiment. Instead of traditional incarceration, he chooses to live with five dangerous criminals in a remote village.
Among them are individuals convicted of heinous crimes, including child murder and violent offenses. Shantaram's goal is to reform them through non-violent methods, even in life-threatening situations. He envisions a future where they renounce their past and start anew.
Cast and crew of Jailer
The Mollywood historical crime thriller Jailer features Dhyan Sreenivasan in the titular role, alongside Manoj K. Jayan, Divya Pillai, Sreejith Ravi, Binu Adimali, Jayaprakash, and others.
Written and directed by Sakkir Madathil, the film is produced by N.K. Mohammed under the banner of Golden Village Production. The musical score is composed by Riyas Payyoli.
