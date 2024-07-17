“Cause I'm falling slowly love with you, You are the spring, I've waited for a long time

'Cause I'm falling slowly in love with you, Even if it gets erased again, All my life is you”, croons 10CM in the global hit Spring Snow encapsulating the time-turning, emotive storyline of Lovely Runner. The K-drama itself has been the heart and soul of Hallyu fans in 2024, bringing back the jolly and fervor that was long yearned for.

Who is 10CM?

Real name Kwon Jung Yeol, singer 10CM, is an indie pop star who has often found himself at the peak of K-dramas’ OST-land with back-to-back hits. His unique tone has managed to provide a heartfelt background to numerous romantic moments, as well as become the heart of sorrowful souls. Following his debut as a duo in 2010, Kwon Jeong Yeol has continued the fame of 10CM on his own since 2017 and has risen to fame with singles and collaborations spanning artists across genres, showcasing his fantastic versatility.

Interview with 10CM

On a rainy day, after performing at his solo concert and winning the hearts of thousands, the singer joined me from Seoul. Looking comfortable in his skin, 10CM extended his charm right through the screen and broke into a smile after my introduction in Korean, to which he replied with a glint in his eyes.

A brief soundcheck later, we started talking about his evening and how the world has embraced his latest OST, Spring Snow, with arms wide open. Sharing how he always expected Lovely Runner and his soundtrack to do well, the singer revealed that the response has been more than he expected.

10CM on Lovely Runner

The popular K-drama, which boosted leads Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s fame globally has been very graceful on its other contributors, especially singers who have captured the hearts of millions with apt placement and ardent lyricism. 10CM’s own Spring Snow has almost become synonymous with the show’s name, often in a friendly tussle with Eclipse’s Sudden Shower.

During our talk, 10CM continued to praise the actors and shared how he is tempted to watch the show, breaking his own ‘habit’ of not tuning into the dramas that he is a part of. That should say everything about the charm of Ryu Sunjae and Im Sol who brought the world to its knees with their daring and fervent presence.

10CM on upcoming music and more

Revealing his intentions to release a regular album in the next year or so, 10CM hinted at a more rock-vibe for his unnamed upcoming release. And while he was tightlipped about the details, the fans can expect a fresh sound which strays away from his usual style. Talking more about expectations, the ‘much cooler’ Lee Dong Hwi and the ‘very amazing’ Byeon Woo Seok, were revealed as 10CM’s picks to play himself in a possible autobiographical film!

The fun continued for over 40 minutes and soon it was time to end our call but not before we asked 10CM if there was a variety show he’d like to be on. Being his half-smug, half-modest self, the singer uttered how he’d like to take the place of friend Joo Woo Jae on Hangout with Yoo (How Do You Play?).

In what can be called a pro’s instinct, 10CM seemed prepared for all kinds of requests, so when I asked for a short round of Spring Snow cover, he plucked his well-tuned guitar and serenaded the room with his voice right away.

Check out the full interview with 10CM below, alongside his live singing and unparalleled charms:

It was past 10 pm in South Korea by the time we were done but 10CM was equal parts welcoming and sweet throughout the chat and promised to treat me to a ticket for his autobiographical film starring Byeon Woo Seok in the lead role!

