All of Us Are Dead’s Park Solomon to join Shin Se Kyung for fantasy rom-com drama I’m Human from Today; Report

Park Solomon is all set for his next big project. According to reports, the actor will lead the new fantasy rom-com drama I’m Human from Today, starring opposite Captivating the King’s Shin Se Kyung. The work is set to be helmed by the director of Love to Hate You.

On July 10, SPOTV News reported that Park Solomon has been cast as the male lead in the upcoming fantasy romance drama I’m Human from Today.

He will embody the character of Kang Si Yeol, a soccer star with a narcissistic personality. In this drama, his romance with Shin Se Kyung is supposed to have the enemies-to-lovers trope.

With his charming visuals and outstanding acting skills, expectation runs high for his role in this fantasy rom-com. At the same time, there’s much excitement about his on-screen chemistry with Shin Se Kyung, with whom he is collaborating for the first time.

More about I'm Human from Today

I’m Human from Today is an upcoming fantasy romance drama that will depict the story of a female gumiho Eun Ho, a mystical folklore nine-tailed fox. However, unlike other gumihos, she does not intend to transform into a human by seducing men and consuming their energy. Rather, she keeps her distance from men and tries to avoid turning into a human.

Shin Se Kyung, known for her recent drama Captivating the King will play the role of gumiho Eun Ho. She is quite eccentric with many hobbies. But she lives as she pleases, enjoying her everlasting beauty and youth. She only indulges in the fun life of a human, strictly avoiding turning into one.

When she meets Park Solomon starrer Kang Si Yeol, a sudden accident transforms the gumiho into an ordinary human. Their relationship starts off rocky but eventually shifts course.

The All of Us Are Dead actor is known for his meticulous ability to synchronize with any role. Hence, there’s much anticipation surrounding his performance in this fantasy drama.

I’m Human from Today will be helmed by director Kim Jung Won known for Love to Hate You.

Park Solomon's previous K-dramas

Park Solomon, otherwise known as Lomon is a rising star who has already solidified his stance as a talented actor. Some of his best K-dramas include All of Us Are Dead, Revenge of Others, Branding in Seongsu, and more.

