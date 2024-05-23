Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun and Park Solomon’s All of Us Are Dead postpones season 2 production to 2025 for better results; Report

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the second season of All of Us Are Dead, the popular post-apocalyptic K-drama that entertained viewers with its intriguing storyline amidst a zombie apocalypse. Since its premiere in 2022, the show has garnered a dedicated fanbase who can't wait to delve back into the thrilling world of the series.

In new developments it has been reported that Netflix has pushed back the production for All of Us Are Dead Season 2 to 2025 for better results.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 production to reportedly start in 2025

All of Us Are Dead is a horror, zombie apocalypse K-drama starring Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hu, Park Solomon, and Cho Yi Hyun in the lead roles. All of Us Are Dead Season 1 premiered on January 28, 2022, on Netflix worldwide and subsequently became the second most-streamed non-English title on the platform behind Squid Game.

The fans have been wholeheartedly waiting for the All of Us Are Dead Season 2. Unfortunately, it was reported on May 23 KST by various Korean media outlets that the production for Season 2 has been pushed back by Netflix to 2025. Initially, All of Us Are Dead Season 2 was slated to begin shooting in 2024.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 has been postponed to ensure better results and production environment. The news undoubtedly puts a damper on fans’ hopes to watch the All of Us Are Dead Season 2 soon. However, it can be expected bigger and better plans might be in work. Netflix has not yet made any other comments on the same.

More about All of Us Are Dead

All of Us Are Dead in the first season showed the beginning of a zombie apocalypse in Hyosan, South Korea. The reason behind the zombie outbreak was an experiment done by a science teacher on his son which went awry and turned into his worst nightmare.

The zombie outbreak began at Hyosan High School where students and teachers slowly turned into zombies and a group of Class 2-5 formed a party to survive the apocalypse. The road to survival and getting out of the school brimming with zombies was harder than thought and ended up with many loved ones being lost in the process. But there is still hope left at the end of the season 1.

