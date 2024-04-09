All songs from NewJeans' Get Up surpass 100 million Spotify streams; first 4th Gen group to have 13 songs achieving feat

NewJeans is a record-breaking K-pop girl group that has been creating a buzz since their debut days. They were applauded for changing the conventional style of K-pop girl groups debut with Attention. NewJeans has set new heights of success by amassing 100 million streams on 13 songs on Spotify. The achievement is one of a kind as this makes them the only 4th Gen K-pop group to have reached this feat.

NewJeans creates history with all Get Up songs crossing 100 million streams on Spotify, a total of 13 songs

NewJeans has been creating headlines since its highly admired debut in 2022. The five-member girl group has added another jewel to their crown by amassing 100 million streams on all songs from the Get Up album on Spotify.

NewJeans today, created history with all songs from their second mini album Get Up crossing 100 million streams on Spotify. NewJeans 2nd EP Get Up was released on July 21, 2023, with 6 tracks. The songs are NewJeans which has 220,666,624 streams, Super Shy with 494,411,461 streams, while ETA comes with 204,607,970 streams and Cool With You with 147,105,310 streams. The newest additions are ASAP with 100,806,483 streams and Get Up with a little over 100 million streams.

With this achievement, NewJeans now has 13 tracks with more than 100 million streams on Spotify. The top songs in order are OMG, Ditto, Hybe Boy, Super Shy, Attention, NewJeans, Cookie, ETA, Hurt, Cool With You, GODS, ASAP, and Get Up. By doing so, NewJeans has set itself apart in the line of 4th Gen K-pop groups as they are the first group to achieve this huge feat.

More about NewJeans

NewJeans is a five-member K-pop girl group formed by ADOR. They debuted with their highly popular single Attention on July 22, 2022. The track went viral on platforms and set the girl group on the map of K-pop.

NewJeans last released an OST for the popular K-drama My Demon titled One Night Is More Beautiful Than Your Day in November of last year. The NewJeans member teased new music at the Billboard Women in Music event in 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans’ Hanni named latest global brand ambassador for Gucci Beauty; joins The Glory actress Shin Ye Eun