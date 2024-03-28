NewJeans’ Hanni named latest global brand ambassador for Gucci Beauty; joins The Glory actress Shin Ye Eun

NewJeans member Hanni has been representing the luxury fashion brand Gucci, for the last two years. She even graced the latest Milan Fashion Week, exhibiting radiance in a fresh look provided by the brand.

NewJeans member Hanni joins Gucci Beauty as global brand ambassador

On March 26, NewJeans’ official social media handle shared the exciting news of the uber-talented member debuting as the global brand ambassador for Gucci Beauty. The luxury brand also took to their Instagram and revealed the announcement.

This selection of Hanni is materialized from her long-time collaboration with the brand since 2022 when she was announced as the global ambassador for the fashion section of the brand. On this day, Hanni joins The Glory fame actress Shin Ye Eun who was named the same last year.

Fans rejoiced the NewJeans member embarking on a new journey with the luxury brand while furthering her portfolio with global success transcending music, beauty, fashion, and more.

More about Hanni's journey as K-pop idol

Meanwhile, in 2022, Hanni debuted with the 4th generation HYBE group NewJeans with their pre-release single Attention, which was released on July 22, 2022. Since then, she has risen to immense popularity amongst the all-new generation K-pop idols, thanks to her adorable visual, charismatic personality, and angelic voice.

Moreover, she also garnered considerable attention as the sixth Vietnamese K-pop idol and the first Australian-Vietnamese idol. She is also known to be a fan of the K-pop megastar group BTS and made her appearance in the group’s 2021 music video for Permission to Dance.

Currently, she is listed as a vocalist for NewJeans, though the group doesn’t have any official positions.

More about NewJeans

NewJeans is a rising K-pop group formed by ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE. On July 22, 2022, the group debuted with five members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

In a short span of their career to date, the group cemented their popularity with a refreshing Y2K concept. With chart-toppers like Attention, Super Shy, Cookie, ETA, Get Up, OMG, Ditto, Hype Boy, and more - all their tracks went on to shatter many records and claim significant stance in prestigious music charts like iTunes, MelOn, Circle, and more.

The group also became a trailblazer for not introducing the members in any assigned positions.

