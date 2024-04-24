10 Best Anime Set Inside A Video Game World ft. Overlord, Log Horizon & More

The isekai anime genre has gained popularity, offering a virtual reality experience where players can immerse themselves in a world where their cat is the king and in-game gold is worth more than savings. Shows like Sword Art Online and Overlord have convinced viewers that gaming can be the next best thing to vacation.

Here are top 10 isekai anime, where the game is life.

1. Overlord

ALSO READ: 'It wasn't selected': Ken Wakui Opens Up About Getting Rejected by Shonen Jump for Tokyo Revengers

Overlord is a dark fantasy anime based on its Japanese novel counterpart written by Kugane Maruyama. Season 1 of Overlord was a series of thirteen episodes that premiered in Summer 2015 and it covers the first three volumes of the light novels.

Produced by Madhouse and directed by Naoyuki Itou, the anime adaptation began airing from July 7 to September 29, 2015. The opening theme is Clattanoia by OxT while the ending theme is L.L.L. by Myth & Roid.

2. No Game, No Life

No Game No Life is a Japanese light novel series by Yuu Kamiya. The series follows Sora and his younger stepsister Shiro, two hikikomori who make up the identity of Blank, an undefeated group of gamers. One day, they are challenged by the god of games to chess and are victorious.

As a result, the god summons them to Disboard, a world where stealing, war, and killing are forbidden, and all matters are decided through games, including national borders and even people's lives. Intent on maintaining their reputation as the undefeated gamers, Sora and Shiro plan to conquer the sixteen ruling species and to usurp the god of games.

3. I’m in Love with the Villainess

I'm in Love with the Villainess is a Japanese light novel series written by Inori and illustrated by Hanagata. The series follows Rei Ohashi, an ordinary office worker, is overworked to death and suddenly finds herself reincarnated as Rae Taylor, the heroine of her favorite otome game, Revolution.

However, Rae has no interest in the game's three original romance routes with the Bauer Kingdom's princes. Instead, she sets her heart on Claire François, the game's main antagonist. Using her knowledge of the game's events that are yet to come, Rae tries to give Claire a happy ending before the coming revolution destroys any chance of it happening.

4. Log Horizon

Log Horizon is a Japanese novel series written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara. The series follows the strategist, Shiroe, and the other players of the long-lived MMORPG Elder Tale after they find themselves whisked away into the game world following a game update.

The novel has received four manga adaptations, with one based on the main story and the other three revolving around characters in the series. An anime television series adaptation animated by Satelight aired on NHK Educational TV between October 2013 and March 2014.

5. Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World Of Otome Games Is Tough For Mobs

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs is a Japanese light novel series written by Yomu Mishima and illustrated by Monda. The anime television series adaptation by ENGI aired from April to June 2022.

The series follows an office worker who dies and is reincarnated as Leon Fou Bartfort in the Holfort Kingdom of the otome game. In this world, women rule, and survival is difficult for'mobs'. Leon uses his knowledge of the game to disrupt the social hierarchy by finding Luxion and enrolling in the Holtfort Academy. He tries to live a normal life and find a wife, but becomes embroiled in various schemes while mingling with the nobility and other characters.

6. Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online is a Japanese light novel series written by Reki Kawahara and illustrated by abec. An anime television series produced by A-1 Pictures, known simply as Sword Art Online.

The light novel series revolves around various virtual reality worlds, starting with Sword Art Online (SAO) in Aincrad. Each world is built on a game engine called the World Seed, initially developed for SAO by Akihiko Kayaba. The World Seed was later duplicated for Alfheim Online (ALO) and later leaked online by Kirito, with the aim of reviving the virtual reality industry.

A third world, Gun Gale Online (GGO), is a first-person shooter game created using the World Seed by an American company. The fourth world, the Underworld (UW), is as realistic as the real world due to powerful government resources used to maintain its existence.

7. Hack//Sign

.Hack//Sign is influenced by psychological and sociological subjects, such as anxiety, escapism and interpersonal relationships. The series focuses on a Wavemaster named Tsukasa, a player character in a virtual reality massively multiplayer online role-playing game called The World.

He wakes up to find himself in a dungeon in The World, but he suffers from short-term memory loss as he wonders where he is and how he got there. The situation gets worse when he discovers he is trapped in the game and cannot log out. From then on, along with other players, Tsukasa embarks on a quest to find the truth behind his abnormal situation.

8. How Not to Summon a Demon Lord

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord is a Japanese light novel series written by Yukiya Murasaki and illustrated by Takahiro Tsurusaki. The series is about Takuma Sakamoto, a hikikomori gamer, is transported to the virtual world of his favorite MMORPG, Cross Reverie, where he becomes the Demon Lord Diablo.

Two young girls, Rem and Shera, summon him to help them remove their magic collars. However, due to Takuma's magic ring and Magic Reflection ability, the spell rebounds, leaving them with magic collars. With social anxiety, Takuma uses his high stats and knowledge of Cross Reverie's lore to survive in his new environment. He travels with Rem and Shera to find a way to remove their slave collars and help them with their personal issues.

9. Infinite Dendrogram

Infinite Dendrogram is a Japanese light novel series written by Sakon Kaidō and illustrated by Taiki. The series is based on the year 2043, the virtual reality MMORPG Infinite Dendrogram is released, featuring the ability to perfectly simulate players' five senses.

Nearly two years later, Reiji Mukudori enters the world of Infinite Dendrogram and assumes the name Ray Starling, and upon his arrival, he is joined by his more experienced brother Shuu and his Embryo companion Nemesis. As Ray explores the world of Infinite Dendrogram, he learns to make a life for himself there and meets different kinds of friends and foes.

10. Skeleton Knight in Another World

Skeleton Knight in Another World is a Japanese light novel series written by Ennki Hakari and illustrated by KeG.

The series revolves around a gamer who finds himself a skeleton character in a discriminatory fantasy world. The anime’s appeal is in the camaraderie among Arc, Ariane, and Ponta, which highlights their individuality. While the narrative juggles severe and playful elements, it ensures each hero’s significance within the ensemble.

