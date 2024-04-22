Skull Island Season 2: Writer Gives Major Update on the Sequel; READ

Netflix has completed the scripts for Skull Island season 2, the first TV show in Legendary's Monsterverse. The animated adventure, set in the 1990s, follows the friendship between young heroes on Kong's island. Season 1 featured Kong fighting off a kraken and saving humans.

Despite the complicated ending, the show has not been greenlit for season 2. Executive producer Brian Duffield has confirmed that the scripts have been completed, but is not confident about the show's greenlit status. Despite this, Duffield views the development positively.

Skull Island season 2 gets an update

Skull Island has been quiet for a while, with the MonsterVerse securing top box office position with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Fans are now embarking on their titan journey, with Godzilla and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters being popular titles. Not long ago, the writer of Skull Island recently shared updates on season two.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: What Is Cursed Energy In The World Of JJK; EXPLAINED Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The update came straight from the developer and the writer behind Skull Island, Brian Duffield. Kong was given his own animated spin-off series back in June 2023. The show earned solid reviews from fans as it explored more of Skull Island's mysterious terrain. Many expected a second season to come along quickly, and Duffield says season two was written. The question is whether the comeback will ever happen.

Advertisement

"Scripts are all done and I hope it sees the light at some point – think we got unlucky with timing and story changes in the bigger 'Verse. But I had a great time, which is all that matters," Duffield shared.

The IP got its start in 2014 with Gareth Edwards' take on Godzilla, and the MonsterVerse exploded from there. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has given great evidence for why the movies should continue given its box office dominance. With over $440 million USD earned globally, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a beast, and it isn't the only project thriving.

Not long ago, Apple TV+ shared news that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two was in the clear. The live-action drama earned impressive reviews upon its release last year, and now Apple TV+ is eager to expand its MonsterVerse vision.

However, as Netflix is notorious tough on season renewals, Skull Island may be a part of Netflix's quiet cancellations, but hopefully, the animated series will get another run of episodes.

A brief about Skull Island

Skull Island is an American animated adventure television series developed by Brian Duffield for Netflix. It is the fifth installment and the first television series of the MonsterVerse franchise and a sequel to Kong: Skull Island (2017).

The series was produced by Powerhouse Animation, JP and Legendary Television and animated by South Korean studio Mir, with Duffield and Jacob Robinson serving as showrunners, and features the voices of Nicolas Cantu, Mae Whitman, Darren Barnet, Benjamin Bratt and Betty Gilpin as a group of shipwrecked characters who find themselves on Skull Island in the 1990s, where they encounter giant-sized prehistoric creatures, including the island's self-appointed guardian Kong.

Skull Island is a part of Legendary’s interconnected worldbuilding surrounding primeval monstrous beings known as Titans, otherwise known as the Monsterverse. So far, through the four live-action movies in the series, we have seen the two dominant Titans which are Kong and Godzilla, saving humanity from other threats and even clashing with each other on one occasion. With Kong’s journey already highlighted in the movies Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla vs. Kong, the question arises: where does the animated series fit amidst all this?

The events of the first Monsterverse movie on Kong were set in the 70s when Conrad and his team arrived at Skull Island and met all forms of monstrosities the place had to offer. They also showcased the Skullcrawlers, Kong’s primary enemies. The next time we saw Kong in live action was after a substantial time gap in the present-day world when he fought Godzilla.

Advertisement

Kong had grown a lot during this time gap, and as the animated series portrays Kong in his original proportion and also shows the presence of Skullcrawlers, among other threats, it leads us to believe that events in the series take place immediately after Kong: Skull Island, which might also explain another situation not addressed in later movies that is how humans entrapped Kong in Skull Island in the first place.

ALSO READ: Laid-Back Camp Season 3: Complete Release Schedule, Where to Watch & More