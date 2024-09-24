Anime Releasing in Fall 2024: Blue Lock Season 2, Tower of God Season 2 & More

This week, Crunchyroll has revealed its much-anticipated fall 2024 anime season lineup, packed with exciting new series and the return of fan favorites. Starting in October, anime fans can look forward to major releases, including Dragon Ball DAIMA, Re-Season 3, BLUE LOCK 2nd Season, and more. Here's a closer look at what's in store this season.

New Fall 2024 Anime

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Release Date: October 11

Studio: Toei Animation

The Dragon Ball universe expands with Dragon Ball DAIMA, which sees Goku embarking on a brand-new adventure. The latest installment is set to stream in North America, South America, Southeast Asia, and several other regions.

Re -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

Release Date: October 2

Studio: WHITE FOX

Following Subaru's victory, Emilia and her companions face new challenges in the royal selection, with a mysterious letter sparking new conflicts. Fans can catch the simulcast across multiple regions, including North America, Europe, and Oceania.

DAN DA DAN

Release Date: October 3

Studio: Science SARU

This new Shonen Jump series follows two students who encounter supernatural beings, blending paranormal mysteries with action-packed thrills. DAN DA DAN will be available in North America, Europe, and beyond.

BLUE LOCK 2nd Season

Release Date: October 5

Studio: eightbit

The high-stakes soccer series continues with the U-20 Japan National Team making their grand debut. With adrenaline-fueled matches, BLUE LOCK is set to stream worldwide.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Release Date: October 13

Studio: C2C

The "god game" continues in the second season of Shangri-La Frontier, where characters seek powerful artifacts. The series will be simulcast globally, providing action and adventure for returning fans.

Continuing Series

In addition to these new releases, several ongoing anime series will continue into the fall season. Highlights include:

Tower of God Season 2 (Sundays @ 7:00 a.m. PT) The mysteries of the tower deepen as new characters pursue their dreams.

FAIRY TAIL: 100 Years Quest Natsu and his guild return for more adventures as they face the 100-year quest's challenges.

One Piece The Straw Hat Pirates continue their thrilling journey in the ongoing One Piece series.

