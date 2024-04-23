Netflix will return to Annecy with an action-packed agenda, featuring a variety of bold films and series, off the back of nominations for Nimona at this year’s Oscars, for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget at the BAFTAs, and multiple wins for Blue Eye Samurai at the Annies. In just five years since releasing its first animated feature, Netflix has earned its first Best Animated Feature Oscar for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and landed the largest animated film debut for the Adam Sandler comedy, Leo.

Annecy highlights will include an on-stage presentation, Next on Netflix Animation: From Twilight of the Gods to Wallace & Gromit, spotlighting world-class filmmakers and sneak peeks of highly anticipated films and series.

Annecy 2024: Animation Line-up For The Event

Netflix will attend France's Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June, following its high-profile attendance last year. The annual presentation will feature directors Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham revealing a sneak peek of Wallace & Gromit's new film, while Zack Snyder, executive producer Deborah Snyder, and Xilam Animation Director Slimane Aniss unveil clips from Twilight of the Gods.

Netflix will showcase material from The Twits and Skydance Animation's Spellbound at the festival, featuring voice cast members Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, and John Lithgow. The Wallace & Gromit feature will showcase puppets from the sequel. Netflix will also participate in Annecy's Work-in-Progress sessions with the upcoming animation That Christmas.

Writer Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually) will be joined on stage by animation director Simon Otto (Love, Death & Robots, How to Train Your Dragon), producer Nicole Hearon and production designer Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn.

Netflix's Ultraman: Rising, a reboot of the Japanese superhero, will world premiere at the festival. The movie, a partnership between Netflix, Tsuburaya Productions, and Industrial Light & Magic, will also feature a Making of Session. The release is set to launch on June 14.

Director Shannon Tindle, co-director John Aoshima will be joined on stage by art director Sunmin Inn, VFX supervisor Hayden Jones and composer Scot Stafford.

In the same sidebar, members of the team behind animated, coming of age sitcom Big Mouth, Nick Kroll Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin will talk about the upcoming eighth and final season of the show, which is Netflix’s longest-running original scripted series to date.

The upcoming season of Arcane, a spin-off of Riot Games' League of Legends multiplayer online battle contest, will be showcased in a Making Of session, featuring discussions with showrunner Christian Linke, scriptwriter Amanda Overton, senior concept artist Arnaud Baudry, director Bart Maunoury, and producer Christine Ponzevera.

Netflix also revealed that Blue Eye Samurai and Pokemon Concierge will play in the festival’s competitive sections.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market will run from June 9 to 15 in the picturesque French lakeside resort of Annecy. The festival is due to unveil its full line-up in a press conference in Paris on April 25.

What is the Annecy International Anime Film Festival?

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival officially abbreviated in English as the Annecy Festival or simply Annecy was created in 1960 and takes place at the beginning of June in the town of Annecy, France. Initially occurring every two years, the festival became an annual event in 1998. It is one of the four international animated film festivals sponsored by the International Animated Film Association

The festival is a competition between animated films of various techniques (traditional, cut-outs, claymation, 3DCG, etc.) classified in various categories:

Feature films

Short films

Films produced for television and advertising

Student films

Films made for the internet (since 2002)

Feature films contrechamp in competition (since 2007)

Throughout the festival, in addition to the competing films projected in various cinemas of the city, an open-air night projection is organized on Pâquier, in the centre of town, amongst the lake and with the mountains. According to the topic of the festival, classic or recent films are projected upon the giant screen. On Saturday evening, all the award winners are presented.

